Former Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor has opened up about why he chose to represent Togo over Ghana

Despite having the opportunity to play for Ghana at the junior level, Adebayor struggled with communication, which played a key role in his decision

He disclosed that during his time in the Ghanaian national team camp, he didn't understand the dominant languages spoken

Emmanuel Adebayor’s international football journey could have taken a different path, as he once had the opportunity to represent Ghana at the junior level.

However, the former Arsenal and Manchester City star opted for Togo due to a significant language barrier that left him feeling isolated in the Ghanaian camp.

In a recent interview, Adebayor explained how he excelled as a leader during his youth, captaining his school, district, and regional teams.

His performances earned him a call-up to Ghana’s junior national team, but his time in camp proved challenging.

Why Adebayor ditched Ghana for Togo

The dominant languages spoken were Twi and Ga—both of which Adebayor did not understand—making communication with teammates and coaches nearly impossible.

Feeling disconnected, he made a bold decision to leave camp in the early hours of the morning, boarding a bus back home to Togo.

“In interschools, I was captain, then we played inter-district; I was captain, then we played inter-region; I was captain at the time. Then I got the opportunity for the national team; we went to camp in Accra. When I went to camp, they were speaking Twi and Ga. I couldn’t understand. So around 4 a.m., I carried my bag and carried my box, and the first trotro we call a bus ‘going towards Lome, back home.’”

Adebayor leads Togo to their first World Cup

Determined to make an impact, Adebayor debuted for the Togolese national team in 2000 and went on to become their all-time top goal scorer, per Ghanasoccernet.

His leadership and skill propelled Togo to their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2006, a historic achievement for the nation.

Two years later, he was named African Player of the Year, solidifying his legacy as one of the continent’s greatest footballers.

Although he never played for Ghana, Adebayor’s choice to represent Togo shaped his incredible career. His story is a testament to resilience and adaptation, proving that football careers often take unexpected yet rewarding turns.

Adebayor sponsors education of 2 young farmers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Adebayor continues to make a lasting impact in his homeland, Togo, through his philanthropic efforts.

The 2008 African Player of the Year has taken a step further by sponsoring the education of two young farmers working under his initiative.

