Ghana’s Kwasi Sibo delivered a standout performance, controlling the midfield in Real Oviedo’s crucial playoff win over Mirandés

The victory marks Real Oviedo’s first promotion to Spain’s top division since the 2000–01 season, ending a 24-year wait

Despite trailing early, Oviedo fought back with important goals to secure promotion in extra time

Real Oviedo have ended a 24-year absence from Spain’s top flight, La Liga, thanks in large part to the commanding performance of Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo.

The 26-year-old featured prominently in a thrilling 3-1 victory over CD Mirandés after extra time in the decisive promotion playoff final on Saturday, June 21.

Real Oviedo secures La Liga promotion

Real Oviedo’s return to La Liga has been a dream in the making for over two decades.

The club last played in the Spanish top division during the 2000-01 season, but a combination of financial issues and on-field struggles led to their eventual relegation and a prolonged stay in the lower tiers of Spanish football.

This season, however, has seen a resurgence underpinned by solid teamwork, experience, and key acquisitions, none more impactful than Kwasi Sibo, who was on the books of Real Betis three years ago.

Sibo’s helps Real Oviedo to La Liga promotion

Sibo, who joined Real Oviedo from SD Amorebieta on July 4, 2024, has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the midfield.

In the playoff final, he was instrumental in controlling the tempo of the game, making important tackles, interceptions, and passes to transition play from defense to attack.

He played the full 120 minutes, per Flashscore, demonstrating not only endurance but also remarkable composure under pressure.

With the game locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the lanky Ghanaian continued to break up opposition plays and link effectively with Oviedo’s attacking trio during extra time.

Real Oviedo's great comeback victory

The playoff final did not begin in Oviedo’s favor. CD Mirandés took an early lead through Joaquin Panichelli in the 16th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse.

But Simon Sibo's Real Oviedo remained composed and slowly grew into the game.

Veteran midfielder Santi Cazorla equalized with a well-taken penalty just before halftime, sparking belief among the Oviedo faithful.

In the second half, Ilyas Chaira gave Oviedo the lead with a sublime strike before Francisco Portillo sealed the win, sending the Estadio Carlos Tartiere into raptures.

Though goalscorers often steal the headlines, it was Sibo’s midfield dominance that ensured Oviedo stayed in control throughout.

His ability to read the game, close down opponents, and distribute the ball efficiently allowed the attacking players to thrive.

Oviedo’s coach, Paunovic, praised Sibo after the match, noting his maturity, discipline, and impact since arriving at the club.

