Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has given fans a glimpse inside his lavish $3 million mansion in a new video

The 39-year-old proudly showcased the stunning interior, which radiates luxury and royalty

Baby Jet has taken charge of multiple thriving businesses, continuing his winning streak off the pitch

Asamoah Gyan has once again offered a rare look into his life off the pitch via a video tour of his breathtaking $3 million mansion.

Located in Gbawe, a suburb of Accra, the former Black Stars captain’s home, aptly named La Basilica De Baby Jet, stands as a symbol of opulence.

The three-storey property, which screams architectural brilliance and scenic views, is more than just a home. It’s a statement.

Inside Asamoah Gyan’s $3M mansion: A royal walk-through

In a new video making the rounds online and cited by YEN.com.gh, Gyan appears in full royal fashion.

Dressed in a traditional outfit, complete with a custom-made walking stick and crown, the 39-year-old makes his way down the staircase in a scene that mirrors an African king returning to his throne.

Gyan glides across the polished floors and takes a seat on a gold-plated chair that echoes royalty.

Slipping his feet into Ahenema slippers, he rests them on an ornate footstool, pausing to take in his surroundings.

As the camera pans around, viewers get a glimpse of framed photographs and royal-themed interiors that decorate the walls of his grand residence.

He captioned the clip with a bold message:

“There is only 1 NANA ASAMOAH 👑👑👑, in the world 🌎🌎🌎. Before they know this guy who changed his identity to become one of the best soccer players in Ghana, it will be too late for them. They will know what real POWER is. AMEN 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🌎🌎🌎👑👑👑.”

More details about Gyan's plush $3 million mansion

Beyond its lavish furnishings, the mansion comes with top-of-the-line security.

Bulletproof doors secure every floor, reflecting not just wealth but a deep regard for privacy and protection.

The villa also includes two fully stocked bars, a resort-style pool, and a gated entrance that completes the estate's air of exclusivity.

Asamoah Gyan: Legacy and post-retirement

Gyan’s influence stretches far beyond his luxury home.

His football journey began with a debut for Ghana in 2003 against Somalia and evolved into one of the most iconic careers in African football, per Ghanasoccernet.

Though he never lifted the Africa Cup of Nations, he helped Ghana to two finals, in 2010 and 2015, and consistently stepped up in big moments for the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates Ghana's win against the United States at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2010. Photo by Phil Cole.

Source: Getty Images

Now retired, the 39-year-old continues to shape the sport in a new role, per Ghanafa.org.

Earlier this year, he joined Ghana’s technical team, playing a part in the national side’s recent victories over Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Nine thriving businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted nine thriving businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan.

The retired striker has seamlessly transitioned into entrepreneurship, with investments ranging from a bottled water brand to booming real estate and more.

