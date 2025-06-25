One of Ghana's major domestic airlines has significantly reduced its air fare prices starting June 17

The move, which was influenced by the government's efforts in stabilising the cedi, mesmerised Appiah Stadium

Appiah Stadium has challenged the National Democratic Congress and its executives to ramp up efforts in promoting Mahama's achievements

Ghanaian sensation Appiah Stadium has reaffirmed his trust in John Dramani Mahama's reign as Ghana's president after noticing the reduction in flight prices.

In a recent video, Appiah Stadium, influenced by the strengthening of Ghana's currency against the dollar, established that Mahama's administration so far has been nothing short of miraculous.

The video was captured at the airport as the political commentator was preparing to hop aboard Passion Air.

With the airline's ticket in hand, Appiah Stadium, who has been a staunch supporter of President Mahama, said he was very impressed by the significant reduction.

Passion Air announced a drive to reduce its prices on June 16 by 10% taking effect immediately.

The airline noted that the cedi's stabilisation trend influenced its new cost reduction strategy.

"PassionAir is delighted to announce a reduction of up to 10% in airfares across all our domestic routes. This fare adjustment comes in response to the recent strengthening of the Cedi (GHs) against major foreign currencies. At PassionAir, we are committed to ensuring our valued customers benefit directly from positive market developments. As the domestic aviation landscape evolves, we remain focused on offering competitive fares that reflect these changes. While maintaining our commitment to the safety and comfort of our passengers, we continue to prioritise making domestic air travel more accessible and affordable for all Ghanaians," a release by the airline read.

Appiah Stadium stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Appiah Stadium's admiration for John Mahama.

caro said:

Ndc communication is very poor. They’re not talking about the things they’re doing.

Felix✌🏽💞❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 shared:

Is not true ….It depends on the date you booking the flight …last year I got it even 830cedis

Manye Mley👑🥰 noted:

Charlie Prez Mahama y3n nny3 wo den nie? we love you ❤️🤍💚🖤 3y3 zu!!!!

Alonso Pizza🍕Boy

Mahama family is a blessings to Ghana and I will always say this 💯💯

isaga1989

Who ever hates JM is a fool

Daily Coins Apple Shop 

Takoradi to Accra was 1680 now it’s 875

Archimedes

Pls stop that okay. At least Nana Addo's government came to fulfill a biblical prophecy, “The thief came to steal, kill and destroy “

Appiah Stadium toys with Lordina Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral encounter between Appiah Stadium and Lordina Mahama, the wife of Ghana's president, had resurfaced.

The video showed the avid NDC supporter looking excited as he saw President John Dramani Mahama's wife at the Lancaster Hotel premises in Kumasi.

The controversial political commentator resorted to his usual antics as he slept on the floor in front of the First Lady and blocked her pathway as she attempted to exit the hotel's premises. He also pledged to worship her like a goddess throughout his life.

