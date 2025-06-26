Jordan Ayew Asks "Do You Think Football Is Easy?" During Training Discussion: Video
- Jordan Ayew was caught on camera engaging in a spirited exchange during a training session, asking, “Do you think football is easy?”
- The moment sparked surprise and laughter among fans, given the usually quiet nature of the Black Stars captain
- Questions remain over his future at Leicester City, with uncertainty looming after the club’s relegation from the Premier League
Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew, is currently back home in Ghana and was recently spotted going through a tough training session despite being on holiday.
After working up a sweat on the pitch, the 33-year-old forward, now on the books of Leicester City, took a breather.
Jordan Ayew engages in vibrant chat at training
In a short video that has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Ayew is seen cooling off and changing out of his soaked training kit.
While seated, Jordan struck up a casual but passionate conversation with a friend on the sidelines.
At one point, he asked pointedly, “Do you think football is easy?” — a question that set the tone for a light-hearted back-and-forth.
The man he spoke to joked that he could handle the training drills, though he admitted his ball skills might not match up.
Still, he was confident in his ability to hold his own when it came to stamina and fitness.
Watch the video:
Fans react to Jordan’s rare public chat
The short clip sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans surprised and amused to hear the usually reserved Ayew open up so candidly. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the most entertaining responses from social media:
@elon_not_musk_ teased:
“Football die3 stress o, 30-year-old see ein hairline 😂”
@Dakay326 observed:
“He looks like someone who doesn’t talk much.”
@PapaAddo_07 chimed in:
“Jordan be cool guy.”
@qobi_cool noted:
“Prime Jordan was fast 💨”
@cronanaone added:
“I sure say he dey respect in self paaaaa.”
@WanIkay23 said:
“The other guy was real here ‘ago fit run buh ano go fit play…😹’”
Jordan reflects on his future at Leicester
While the viral exchange gave fans a glimpse of his lighter side, Jordan’s career hangs in a delicate balance.
Following Leicester City’s relegation, the Ghanaian forward wrapped up the season with six goals and one assist across 31 outings, according to Transfermarkt.
Now entering the final year of his contract, the experienced attacker has admitted he needs time to think about what’s next.
Speaking to Flashscore, he said:
“I haven’t had time to reflect, I need to go on holidays, sit down and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season. I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen.”
For now, Jordan remains grounded—literally and figuratively.
Jordan Ayew trains with his son Kiyan
YEN.com.gh also shared that Jordan Ayew and his second son, Kiyan, were spotted on the training ground alongside a group of experienced players.
Displaying calmness, confidence, and maturity beyond his years, Kiyan moved through the drills effortlessly, hinting at a promising football career in the making.
