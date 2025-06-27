Moroccan football powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club has been recognized by the capital city of the United States

This follows the historic participation of the African giants in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US

WAC are eliminated from the ongoing tournament after finishing bottom of Group G with 3 losses in 3 matches

The District of Columbia has set a date to honor the rich history, achievements, and enduring spirit of Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) by officially declaring the day as "Wydad Athletic Club Day."

This announcement is a significant moment for Moroccan football following the historic participation of WAC in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Players of Wydad AC pose for a team photograph prior to during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match between Wydad AC and Al Ain FC at Audi Field on June 26, 2025. Image credit: Greg Fiume - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

According to Council of the District of Columbia, the commendation symbolizes the appreciation and celebration of the global influence of Wydad on the Moroccan community in the capital city, Washington, DC.

Washington, DC honours Wydad Athletic Club

The District of Columbia Counci has declared May 8, 2026, as Wydad Athletic Club Day to represent a powerful recognition of the club's significance in the US.

Washington, DC, and the surrounding area have become home to a thriving Moroccan diaspora, and the decision to honor Wydad is a celebration of the club’s role in uniting people across borders.

Wydad Athletic Club, based in Casablanca, Morocco, is one of Africa's most successful football clubs founded on May 8, 1937, according to Wikipedia.

The club has a rich history of achievements in both domestic and international football, winning the Moroccan Botola league 22 times and the CAF Champions League three times.

Philadelphia also honours WAC

According to Morocco World News, Philadelphia has also joined in the celebration by adding May 8, 2026, to its official calendar, thanks in part to the efforts of local community leaders.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, recognizing the strong connection between the Moroccan community in Philadelphia and Wydad Athletic Club, made the decision to officially recognize the day.

The Moroccan community in Philadelphia has been influential in fostering connections between the U.S. and Morocco.

The celebration in Philadelphia is particularly significant because it was organized through the efforts of Hassan Samrhouni, a prominent leader in the Moroccan community and president of Wydad Washington.

Wydad Athletic Club'S Performance in the 2025 FIFA CWC

The Moroccan giants experienced tough defeats against some of the world's best teams, including a 2-0 loss to Manchester City and a 4-1 reverse to Juventus.

WAC were also beaten 2-1 by Al-Ain in their final group match to bow out of the Club World Cup without a victory while recording 8 goals and scoring just twice.

Wydad AC players celebrate their team's first goal during their CWC match against Al Ain FC at the Audi Field stadium in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2025. Image credit: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh