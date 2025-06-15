Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" became the first player to miss a penalty in the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup format

38-year-old Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari stopped the initial penalty but also reacted quickly to collect the rebound

The tournament’s opening game between Inter Miami and Al Ahly was played in front of a passionate crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Egyptian giants Al Ahly became the first team to miss a penalty in the tournament’s new 32-team format of the Club World Cup as the opening match of the competition provided high drama.

Inter Miami’s 38-year-old veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari etched his name into the competition’s history by saving a crucial first-half penalty from Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet.”

Trezeguet #7 of Al Ahly FC reacts after a missed penalty kick against Oscar Ustari during Inter Miami vs Al Ahly FIFA CWC match on June 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens. Image credit: Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

The Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami clash, which ended in a 0-0 draw according to FIFA, took place on June 14, 2025, in front of a vibrant crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Trezeguet penalty miss came in the 43rd minute, just before half-time, and could have changed the course of the match.

Instead, Ustari’s heroics kept the scores level and gave Inter Miami the momentum they needed going into the second half.

Trezeguet missed huge chance to make history

Al Ahly, one of the four African teams in the competition, were building pressure towards the end of the first half.

Their dominance was rewarded when they were awarded a penalty after a clumsy challenge in the box.

Al Ahly's Trezeguet missed a historic penalty in FIFA Club World Cup opener against Inter Miami on June 14, 2025. Image credit: Qian Jun/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Trezeguet, one of Al Ahly’s star players and a seasoned Egyptian international, stepped up confidently. He struck the ball with power, aiming to the right side of the goal, a spot he has often favored in his career.

But Ustari, showing the poise and anticipation that comes with experience, guessed correctly, diving low and strong to his left, he managed to parry the shot.

Watch the Trezeguet penalty miss below.

The veteran Argentina custodian quickly reacted to smother the rebound, denying onrushing Al Ahly players any chance to capitalize.

Oscar Ustari saves penalty, goes viral

The save instantly went viral. Within minutes, clips of Ustari’s double save flooded social media platforms, drawing widespread praise.

Ustari, who joined Inter Miami in September 2024 per the club's official website, after a long career in Argentina and Mexico, now finds himself a central figure in the Club World Cup spotlight.

The new era of the Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup marks the first edition of an expanded tournament format, increasing the number of participating teams to 32.

Modeled similarly to the FIFA World Cup for national teams, this iteration spans from June 14 to July 13.

The tournament being hosted in the United States adds another layer of significance, as it serves as both a test run and a promotional event ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Hard Rock Stadium, known for hosting NFL games and international soccer friendlies, made for an electric atmosphere to kick off the tournament.

Ticket sales for Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly flops

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the low patronage of the opening match of the FIFA CLub World Cup between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and African giants Al Ahly.

The world's football governing body reportedly turned to promotion and drastically reduced prices to attract more buyers.

