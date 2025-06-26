Daniel Afriyie Barnieh rose to prominence between 2020 and 2023, helping Hearts of Oak secure the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title

The ex-Ghana U-20 captain also landed two major Cup trophies for the Continental Club Masters before moving abroad

Off the pitch, Barnieh maintains an active and stylish presence on Instagram, regularly posting about luxury outings

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has navigated a career that has seen both triumphs and setbacks in the last three years.

From leading Ghana’s U-20 team to continental glory to experiencing challenges in the Swiss Super League, his journey paints the picture of an ambitious player with a sense of style and flair that extends beyond the pitch.

It's been three years since he left the Ghana Premier League, and YEN.com.gh explores the football career and opulent lifestyle of the Black Stars striker in this detailed analysis.

Daniel Afriyie at Hearts of Oak

The talented forward rose to prominence between 2020 and 2023 at Accra Hearts of Oak as one of the team's most important players.

His breakthrough year came when he helped Hearts secure the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title, with a wealthy fan of the club gifting him a new car according to GhanaSoccernet.

Along with that, Barnieh was integral in securing the 2020 FA Cup victory, cementing his place as a key figure at the club.

In terms of international football, his contributions to the Black Satellites, Ghana’s U-20 team, were critical during the 2021 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under his leadership as captain, Ghana triumphed in the tournament, marking another significant achievement in his blossoming career.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's move to FC Zurich

In early 2023, Afriyie’s career took a significant turn as he made the move to Europe, officially signing with Swiss side Zürich on January 3, 2023 for an undisclosed fee, committing to a contract that runs until June 2026.

The transfer represented the next step in his career, offering him the opportunity to play in one of Europe’s more competitive leagues.

However, despite the excitement surrounding the move, things have not gone as smoothly as expected for the 24-year-old. Since joining Zurich, the former Aduman Senior High School student has found himself on the fringes of the first team.

Between April and May 2025, he was absent from Zurich’s matchday squads, missing a total of 11 consecutive matches according to Flashscore.

Daniel Afriyie's lack of first-team opportunities raises questions about his progress since leaving the Ghanaian football championship.

Daniel Afriyie loses Black Stars place

Afriyie’s international prospects have also seen a downturn since his move to Switzerland. Once a key figure for the Black Satellites, the young forward’s transition to the senior national team seemed inevitable.

However, his struggles with Zurich and lack of regular football have contributed to his decline in stature within the Black Stars setup under Otto Addo.

The drop from being an influential U-20 captain to a fringe player for both his club and country is a difficult reality that many footballers face when they make the leap to bigger leagues.

Afriyie’s lack of consistent first-team action has hampered his development, and at just 24 years old, time is still on his side.

However, he must seize the opportunity to regain his form if he wants to return to the national team fold ahead of the next World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Daniel Afriyie's lavish social media presence

Away from the pitch, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is known for his active presence on social media, particularly on Instagram.

His account offers a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle, where he often posts pictures of stylish outfits, exotic travels, and high-end experiences.

His posts reveal a young man enjoying the fruits of his labor as a professional athlete, regularly attending lavish events, and indulging in the finer things in life.

Afriyie’s Instagram is more than just a place for him to share his life; it serves as a window into his personality.

His online presence is characterized by a constant stream of new content, ranging from fashionable clothing choices to snaps of exciting outings with friends and fellow celebrities.

It’s clear that he understands the importance of his image both on and off the field, and he has embraced the life that comes with being a professional footballer.

