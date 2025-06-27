Cristiano Ronaldo holds major influence over Al-Nassr’s transfer decisions, potentially shaping the club’s pursuit of new signings, including West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus

Kudus was linked with a move to Al-Nassr in April, with reports suggesting the Saudi side are ready to make him one of the Premier League's most expensive sales

Speculation continues to grow around Ronaldo’s role in recruitment, with his former teammate Casemiro also linked to the Saudi club amid ongoing transfer talks

Cristiano Ronaldo could play a key role in Al-Nassr’s decision to pursue West Ham United superstar Mohammed Kudus.

Reports suggest Kudus is prepared to leave the London Stadium this summer in search of a new challenge, with Al-Nassr emerging as one of the clubs interested in securing his signature.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Influence Mohammed Kudus' Next Big Move

The Saudi side were heavily linked with the Ghanaian attacker earlier this year and are reportedly ready to make him the second-most expensive sale in Premier League history if a deal is struck.

Kudus has three separate release clauses written into his West Ham contract: an £80 million clause for clubs in Europe, an £85 million clause for Premier League rivals, and a hefty £125 million clause for teams based in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

If a Saudi club, such as Al-Nassr, activates that top-tier clause, Kudus would only trail Philippe Coutinho in the rankings of the league's most expensive departures.

Ronaldo’s Growing Influence at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s role at Al-Nassr appears to extend beyond the pitch, with reports suggesting the Portuguese icon now holds significant sway over the club's recruitment strategy.

While claims of Kylian Mbappe playing sporting director at PSG were exaggerated, Ronaldo’s influence at Al-Nassr seems very real.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park on May 07, 2025. Photo by Abdullah Ahmed.

Rumours of interest in Manchester United veteran Casemiro have resurfaced, and Kudus himself was linked with a move to Al-Nassr back in April.

If that interest remains genuine, Kudus could very well receive a personal call from Ronaldo in the coming weeks to discuss joining the Saudi project.

West Ham Open to Negotiating for Saudi Suitors

While those release clauses stand firm, there’s been a growing sense that West Ham would entertain negotiations for a lower fee if Saudi Pro League clubs come knocking.

Unlike the hardline stance they took with Declan Rice, the Hammers could be tempted by the prospect of nearly doubling their investment on Kudus, who arrived from Ajax for just under £40 million.

The financial allure of a significant profit could make the deal appealing for the London club, especially given the rising influence of the Saudi league on global football.

West Ham Stand Firm on Kudus Valuation

While the former Ajax talisman enjoyed a strong start at West Ham, his form dipped in his second season, where he registered just five goals and three assists.

Despite the dip, the East London club remains fully aware of his potential and value, and any deal would have to meet their financial expectations.

