Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed a new two-year contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr

The Portuguese superstar, who joined the club in 2022, has been in sensational form, netting 93 goals in 105 appearances across all competitions

Ronaldo’s current earnings are estimated at around $275 million, but the fresh deal confirms he is set to pocket even more

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially put an end to speculation about his next move by signing a contract extension with Al Nassr.

The Portuguese star’s initial two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side, which had positioned the league as a serious destination for global football icons, was set to expire at the end of this month.

Ronaldo fueled rumours of a potential departure after hinting on social media at the close of the 2024–25 season that his "chapter" with Al Nassr was “over.”

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now decided to continue his journey with the Saudi club. Al Nassr confirmed the news through a video posted on their social platforms, accompanied by the caption:

“The story continues”, Ronaldo could be seen walking along a palm tree-lined white sandy beach and uttering, “Al Nassr, forever.”

The new two-year contract will keep Ronaldo at Al Nassr until the end of the 2026–27 season, by which time he will be over 42 years old and marking his 25th year as a professional footballer.

In reference to his earlier remarks, Ronaldo accompanied the announcement with a social media post that read:

“A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has reportedly signed the most lucrative contract in sports history, securing a jaw-dropping £492 million deal over two years with Al Nassr.

The new agreement, which keeps him at the club until the age of 42, sees Ronaldo earning an astonishing £488,000 per day as his base salary.

Beyond his £178 million annual wages, Ronaldo will pocket a £24.5 million signing bonus — with the potential to rise to £38 million if he activates the second year of his contract.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese icon is also set to receive a 15% ownership stake in Al Nassr, valued at around £33 million.

The deal comes with additional performance incentives, including a £4 million bonus if he wins the Golden Boot and another £8 million should Al Nassr claim the league title, meaning Ronaldo could earn over £500 million before the contract ends.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo and his family will enjoy a luxury lifestyle fully funded by the club. Al Nassr is covering the costs of a 16-person personal staff, including drivers, housekeepers, chefs, gardeners, and security personnel — an arrangement valued at £1.4 million.

The package also includes £4 million for the use of a private jet and potential sponsorship deals with Saudi companies worth up to £60 million.

Breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract

£178m-a-year

£3.4m-a-week

15% ownership of Al-Nassr (estimated to be worth £33m)

£24.5m signing bonus - increasing to £38m if he activates the second year of his contract

£8m bonus if Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title

£4m bonus if he wins the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot

£6.5m bonus if Al-Nassr qualify for the Asian Champions League and win it

