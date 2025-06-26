Andre Onana is staying connected to football even though the season has officially come to an end

A recent video shows the Manchester United goalkeeper actively participating in a game of street football

What caught the attention of many is that Onana wasn’t in goal, but rather playing as an outfield player

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is showing he’s much more than a shot-stopper.

Onana has endured two challenging seasons at Manchester United, prompting the club to reportedly explore options for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer.

A video shows Andre Onana actively participating in a game of street football in Cameroon. Photos: Ash Donelon/Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

Sports Mole reports suggest that Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, who have secured Champions League football for next season, are showing strong interest in the Cameroon international and are believed to be preparing an official approach.

Onana shows striker skills in street football

The 29-year-old is currently on holiday, enjoying some well-deserved rest and time for social activities.

But that hasn’t stopped him from lacing up his boots for a casual street football game with friends.

A video circulating on social media captures Onana playing street football in his homeland — but not in goal.

Interestingly, the Man United star swapped his gloves for an attacking role, impressing many with his skills as a striker and reminding fans of his all-round football ability.

Onana gifts Europa League jersey to President Traoré

Before joining his friends for a kickabout, Andre Onana spent time with Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

As reported by Tribuna, the Manchester United goalkeeper visited Burkina Faso to support charity work by the Bertrand Traore Foundation, an initiative by his former Ajax teammate.

Onana thanked President Traoré for the warm reception during what he described as an unplanned visit.

Speaking to Choicelive, the 29-year-old Cameroonian said the trip gave him a deeper appreciation for Burkinabe culture.

He also presented Traoré with his UEFA Europa League jersey, commending the country’s potential and expressing optimism about its future under the president’s leadership.

Man United open talks to replace Onana

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions to find a replacement for André Onana, who has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The Red Devils are said to be actively pursuing Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, as financial pressure could force Villa into a major sale this summer.

Martínez, who joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020, has made 212 appearances for the club and played 53 times last season. He is also Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper and played a key role in their 2022 World Cup triumph.

Monaco are interested in signing Ande Onana. Photo: Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

Why Onana uses 'Vaseline' on his gloves

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that Andre Onana is among a number of goalkeepers observed applying a Vaseline-like substance to their gloves prior to matches.

But what’s the motive behind this peculiar routine?

While Onana reportedly uses a grip-enhancing product tailored for professionals, others turn to petroleum jelly like Vaseline to improve glove traction in slippery or tough weather conditions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh