Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been diagnosed with viral meningitis less than a week before Euro 2025 kicks off

Bonmati, a key figure in Spain's World Cup triumph, is currently hospitalised in Madrid and missed the team's final pre-tournament match

Despite her condition, viral meningitis is often treatable at home, with most cases improving within 7 to 10 days

Spain star Aitana Bonmati has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with viral meningitis, less than a week before the start of Euro 2025.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who plays for Barcelona, missed Spain’s training session on Thursday and was admitted to a hospital in Madrid on Friday.

Two-Time Ballon d'Or Winner Shares Worrying Hospital Bed Picture

Source: Getty Images

As a result of her condition, Bonmati was unable to feature in Spain’s final pre-tournament friendly match against Japan, held in Switzerland. Despite her absence, Spain secured a 3-1 victory in the game.

The reigning World Cup champions are scheduled to begin their Euro 2025 campaign next Thursday with a clash against Portugal in Bern.

However, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati may miss the match after posting a photo on Instagram showing herself watching Spain’s 3-1 win over Japan from her hospital bed, with a cannula visible in her arm.

Spain manager Montse Tome has shared an update on Bonmati, who played a crucial role in Spain’s 2023 World Cup win and their Nations League success last year.

"Initially all the tests came back fine but the last one confirmed she has viral meningitis," explained Tome, whose team will also face Belgium and Italy in Group B. "The word (meningitis) is scary but the doctor tells me it's under control.

"She will remain hospitalised; we don't know the timeline of her recovery. She's an extremely important player for us and we will wait for her, no matter what, as long as we have to."

Aitana Bonmati Diagnosed with Viral Meningitis

Bonmati, who has earned 78 international caps and scored 30 goals for Spain, had been undergoing medical tests after experiencing a persistent fever, according to the Spanish football federation.

She has since been diagnosed with viral meningitis, a condition more common than its bacterial form and typically caused by infection.

According to NHS guidelines via Daily Star, most cases of viral meningitis improve within a week to ten days and can usually be treated at home.

Bonmati, who played a vital role in Spain’s World Cup final victory over England two years ago, has received well-wishes from Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman, who expressed her warmest thoughts for the midfielder.

"First of all I hope she's alright and I hope she recovers well and that she can come back with the team and play, because everyone wants to see players like Bonmati," expressed Wiegman.

"You want the best players from Europe being involved in tournaments, because that's exciting, that's what people come to watch - the best players from Europe. So I hope she will be involved and that she will get better soon."

Source: YEN.com.gh