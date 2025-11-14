Eddie Nketiah says “the future will take care of itself” as talk continues to grow about the Crystal Palace striker potentially switching his international allegiance from England to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The possible addition of diaspora players like the 26-year-old and Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has fuelled intense debate in Ghana since the Black Stars booked their spot at next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Nketiah, England’s all-time Under-21 top scorer with 16 goals, has just one senior appearance, a substitute cameo in a friendly against Australia in October 2023.

Under Fifa rules introduced in 2020, a player can switch nationality provided they have played no more than three competitive matches at senior level prior to turning 21, or been involved at a major championship such as the World Cup of Africa Cup of Nations.

"At the moment, I'm just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace - that's been my main focus," said Nketiah when quizzed about the rumours by BBC Sport Africa.

"I'm Ghanaian and there's no denying that. Obviously I'm proud of my roots and where I've come from.

"I'm sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be."

What is being said in Ghana?

Born in Lewisham, south London, to Ghanaian parents, Nketiah began his youth career at Chelsea before moving to Arsenal.

He made his debut for the Gunners as an 18-year-old in September 2017 and went on to score 38 goals in 168 appearances before his £30m move to across London to Palace in August 2024.

Nketiah has previously been approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which regularly sounds out diaspora talent. Chelsea's England Under-21 international Joshua Acheampong is another recent example who has received an approach.

National team head coach Otto Addo has revealed that some players who resisted those overtures in the past have changed their mind now a World Cup is on the horizon.

But while Nketiah did not rule out a switch, he denied there has been any recent contact with the GFA.

"I haven't had any calls or anything recently, so my focus has just been on playing well each week and helping my team win trophies," he said.

"If I'm doing well and doing the right things then naturally the international future will resolve itself when it's time to make that decision."

