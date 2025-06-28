Antoine Semenyo was on fire during the 2024/25 Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth, achieving record-breaking stats

Videos of Antoine Semenyo's most iconic moments from the 2024/25 Premier League have been provided in this article

The Black Stars striker is reportedly on the radar of big English clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool

Antoine Semenyo's 2024/25 Premier League season with AFC Bournemouth was marked by standout performances that highlighted his growth and importance to the team.

The Ghanaian forward was pivotal as the Cherries secured a club-record 56 points and finished 9th in the EPL standings.

YEN.com.gh takes a peek at five of Antoine Semenyo's most memorable moments in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

1. Semenyo's early goal against Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth's EPL season commenced with a 1–1 draw against Nottingham Forest, where Semenyo showcased his clinical finishing by scoring his team's equalizer in the 86th minute.

His composed left-footed strike set the tone for his consistent performances throughout the season.

Watch Semenyo's first Premier League goal of the 2024/25 season below.

2. Semenyo's strike against Manchester City

Semenyo played a crucial role in Bournemouth's 2–1 win over Manchester City on November 2, 2024, ending City's eleven-month unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The Black Stars No.9 scored the opening goal in the 9th minute for Andoni Iraola's men, capitalizing on a swift counter-attack.

This victory was significant, marking Bournemouth's first-ever win against the PL champions.

Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal against Manchester City below.

3. Antoine Semenyo shone against Fulham

In a vital match against Fulham on April 14, 2025, Antoine Semenyo scored within the first minute, capitalizing on a defensive error.

His early goal set the stage for a 1–0 victory, breaking Bournemouth's six-match winless streak and keeping their European aspirations alive.

4. Semenyo hits a final day brace against Leicester City

The 2024/25 PL season concluded with a 2–0 victory over Leicester City, where Semenyo netted both goals, securing Bournemouth's highest-ever Premier League points tally.

According to the Bournemouth Echo, his performance on the final day underscored his consistency and importance to the team, capping off a memorable season.

5. Back-to-back goals against Manchester United

The 25-year old Antoine Semenyo also delivered two impressive performances against Manchester United last season as the Red Devils are now interested in signing the in-form striker.

Semenyo netted a third goal in Bournemouth’s stunning 3–0 win at Old Trafford on December 22, 2024 just two minutes after Justin Kluivert’s penalty, clinching a dominant away victory for the Cherries.

Then, on April 27, 2025, at Dean Court, the Ghana attacker once again scored against United, with his goal in the 23rd minute putting Bournemouth ahead before the game ended in a 1–1 draw after Rasmus Højlund’s equalizer in stoppage time.

This goal was his 11th of the season, marking a new personal best in the Premier League for the lethal finisher.

Antoine Semenyo's 2024/25 stats

According to Transfermarkt, the former Bristol City striker reached a notable milestone during the 2024/25 Premier League season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists across 42 games in all competitions for Bournemouth.

The Ghanaian international bagged 11 goals and 6 assists in 37 matches in the Premier League while 2 goals and 1 assist came in the FA Cup.

How many teams did Antoine Semenyo score against?

Antoine Semenyo scored against 8 different teams in the 2024/25 Premier League season, including two goals each against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

He scored in the 86th minute of the Nottingham Forest 1 Bournemouth 1 PL match on August 17, 2024 at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire and netted against the same opponent on January 25 of this year in his team's 5-0 triumph at Dean Court.

Semenyo scored in the 87th minute of Bournemouth's 3-2 away win at Everton on August 31, 2024 at Goodison Park.

Watch all goals of Antoine Semenyo of the 2024/25 season below.

Semenyo's goals against Southampton, Chelsea

The Ghanaian forward was also on target against Southampton when Bournemouth clinched a 3-1 triumph on September 30 of last year.

He opened the scoring in the 9th minute in Bournemouth's 2-1 home victory against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Dean Court as the Cherries recorded a historic win against the Etihad outfit.

More goals came in the EPL for Semenyo as he bagged efforts against Manchester United, whom he scored against twice as well as registering a goal against Enzo Maresca's Chelsea in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on January 14, 2025.

The eight side Antoine Semenyo scored against was Leicester City as his 74th and 88th minute strikes helped the Cherries to a comfortable 2-0 success against the Foxes who were relegated from the English top-flight.

A peek inside Antoine Semenyo's lavish Audi R8

YEN.com.gh earlier reported more details about the opulent car collection of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo, featuring his $200,000 Audi R8 and $250,000 Lamborghini Urus.

The Premier League star is one of the richest Ghanaian players and can therefore afford his expensive lifestyle an taste for luxurious properties.

