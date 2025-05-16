Antoine Semenyo turns heads in a roaring Lamborghini Urus S, recently customised at Motabitz Bournemouth

Delivered by Premier Vehicle Group, Semenyo’s Audi R8 showcases speed and style, a perfect match for the Ghanaian striker’s sharp moves

With a potential £70M move to Man United, Semenyo’s garage might soon see Manchester streets

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo boasts one of the most impressive fleets of luxury vehicles for African Premier League players.

The AFC Bournemouth star, currently in top form during the 2024/25 Premier League season, is not shy about showcasing his taste in high-end automobiles.

A look at Antoine Semenyo’s $220,000 Audi R8 and $270,000 Lamborghini Urus S. Image credit: @PosBadAudi, Motabitz, FC Bournemouth

Source: Twitter

With a potential £70 million move to Manchester United looming, Semenyo’s car collection speaks volumes about his style, success, and status.

Antoine Semenyo cars

One of the crown jewels in Semenyo’s garage is the Lamborghini Urus S, with an estimated cost of $270,000, an SUV that combines supercar performance with everyday usability.

Recently spotted at Motabitz in Bournemouth, the Ghanaian striker reportedly brought his Urus in for some custom work, possibly to add a personal touch to an already exotic machine.

The Lamborghini Urus S boasts a twin-turbo V8 engine, pushing out a jaw-dropping 657 horsepower, and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The video below shows the interior of a Lamborghini Urus S, which Semenyo owns.

Its aggressive styling, roaring engine, and commanding road presence make it an ideal fit for a footballer who plays with flair and intensity.

Semenyo’s choice to drive this particular model suggests a preference for both luxury and performance, wrapped in a bold aesthetic.

Antoine Semenyo's Audi R8

While the Urus represents raw power and luxury, the Audi R8 in Semenyo’s collection offers a different flavor, precision, speed, and sleek sophistication.

Delivered to him by Premier Vehicle Group, the R8 adds another level of prestige to his automotive lineup.

With its naturally aspirated V10 engine and world-class handling dynamics, the Audi R8 is a car that appeals to those who appreciate the finer details of performance engineering.

The R8 is also emblematic of a player in his prime. For a forward like Semenyo, who combines explosive pace with sharp tactical awareness, the R8 is a natural extension of his personality off the field.

Transfers: Will Antoine Semenyo join Manchester United?

Semenyo may soon be swapping the south coast of England for the bustle of Manchester, with Ruben Amorim's side reportedly in talks with the Black Stars forward.

The Red Devils are said to be preparing a £70 million offer for the key Bournemouth attacker who has netted 9 goals and provided 6 assists in the Premier League this season, per Transfermarkt.

A move to a club of United’s stature often brings with it new sponsorships, increased earnings, and a bigger spotlight, all of which could see Semenyo expand his luxury collection.

Antoine Semenyo reaches new milestone

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the latest achievement of the Ghana international, notching up his 9th Premier League goal of the 2024/25 Premier League season against Manchester United.

His strike at the Vitality Stadium in the Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 1 PL game was also his second against the Red Devils in the current campaign.

The goal marked the first time Semenyo had reached that tally in a top-flight campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh