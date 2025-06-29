Arsene Wenger has highlighted what makes Lionel Messi different from all the other stars competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami has reportedly bagged a substantial income after reaching the Club World Cup Round of 16

Messi's side has won just one game at the tournament, drawing their opening match and final group stage encounter

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has pointed out what makes Lionel Messi stand out from the rest of the stars at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Inter Miami’s venture into the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) has already proven to be financially rewarding.

Despite entering the tournament as a host team and finishing second in their group, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side has raked in significant earnings so far.

Why Messi is the Most Influential Player at the FIFA Club World Cup: Arsene Wenger Explains

Inter Miami's Club World Cup group performance

The MLS club were not expected to progress from Group A, placed alongside Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Portuguese side FC Porto, and Brazil’s Palmeiras.

The group stage campaign began with a goalless draw against Al Ahly, followed by a thrilling 2-1 win over Porto.

In that game, Messi delivered a classic moment with a stunning free-kick goal in the 54th minute to seal the victory.

Miami’s final group match was a 2-2 draw against Palmeiras on Monday, where they demonstrated resilience to secure the crucial point needed for advancement.

With five points from three matches, the MLS side finished second in Group A and advanced to the Round of 16.

Iner Miami to face PSG

Inter Miami are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in one of the toughest round of 16 clashes at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The match will take place on June 29 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Wenger praises Messi

Ahead of the high-profile showdown, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Lionel Messi’s impact on Inter Miami and his importance in the Club World Cup.

Wenger, renowned for building one of the Premier League’s greatest sides, explained why Messi, even at this late stage of his career, still stands apart from football’s top talents, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinícius Junior, and Ballon d'Or favourite, Ousmane Dembele.

“There’s a discussion that defines the difference between the best player in the tournament and the most influential,” Wenger said in an interview with journalist Jose Armando. “Lionel Messi doesn’t have the best stats in this tournament, but without a doubt, he is the most influential. Without him, Inter Miami would never have qualified”.

“So there’s a big difference. Michael Olise has the best numbers in the tournament and has played excellent matches, but Bayern Munich would still qualify without him. Inter Miami would not without Messi,” he concluded.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi warned by PSG fans

