The Chelsea vs. Benfica FIFA Club World Cup match was suspended in the final minutes, halting play for at least 30 minutes

Despite Benfica equalising after the break, Chelsea dominated extra time, scoring three more goals to secure a 4-1 victory and advance in the tournament

The match marked the sixth weather-related suspension at the 2025 Club World Cup, with players and coaches expressing growing concerns

A high-stakes showdown between Chelsea and Benfica unfolded at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, following Palmeiras' qualification for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinals.

The clash carried huge significance, with a spot in the next tournament phase on the line.

Chelsea looked set to secure victory, holding a 1-0 lead late into the game, but proceedings were abruptly halted.

Why Chelsea vs Benfica game was stopped

As storm clouds gathered over Charlotte, referees made the crucial call to suspend the match, prioritising the safety of players and fans.

With only five minutes remaining to seal the win, Chelsea’s players expressed visible frustration as the game was paused for at least 30 minutes, following FIFA's official weather protocols.

Benfica’s Late Equaliser, Chelsea’s Dominant Response

After the temporary stoppage, Benfica managed to shake up the game by scoring an equaliser that forced the contest into extra time.

Despite the momentum shift, Chelsea responded in emphatic fashion during the additional 30 minutes, scoring three unanswered goals.

The Portuguese side, led by Angel Di Maria and Andreas Schjelderup, had shown promise earlier in the tournament, but failed to capitalise during the 85 minutes of regular play.

Chelsea’s resilience and attacking prowess in overtime sealed a convincing 4-1 victory for the Premier League giants.

How many games have been suspended?

The Benfica vs. Chelsea clash became the sixth match suspended due to weather issues at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Other affected games include Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Ulsan Hyundai, RB Salzburg vs. Pachuca, Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, Benfica vs. Auckland City, and Boca Juniors vs. Auckland City.

In addition to match interruptions, extreme heat during training sessions has sparked concerns.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca voiced his frustrations, stating:

"It is almost impossible to train because of the weather… We are just trying to save energy for the game… It’s not easy in these conditions with these temperatures.”

The inaugural edition of the Club World Cup's expanded format has exposed European teams to unfamiliar, fluctuating weather.

Despite FIFA's strict protocols to ensure safety, players and coaches are increasingly calling for adjustments in future editions to address the growing challenges posed by extreme weather.

