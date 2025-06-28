Jorge Jesus is on the verge of becoming the next head coach of Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League giants have already parted company with former head coach Stefano Pioli.

The Italian manager, who took over in September last year, failed to deliver any trophies during his time in charge.

Jorge Jesus: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr Set to Name Portuguese as New Coach

Jorge Jesus Set to Take Over as Al-Nassr

According to reports from A Bola, Al Nassr have reached a preliminary agreement with the experienced Portuguese manager, with plans to finalise the deal next week.

The Saudi powerhouse are determined to bring in a coach with a proven ability to win trophies and sees Jesus as the ideal candidate.

The club is prepared to offer him a contract running until 2027, although salary details and other terms are still under negotiation between both parties.

It’s important to note that Jorge Jesus recently parted ways with Al-Hilal at the end of the season after a difficult campaign, despite having led them to the league title just two seasons ago.

