Club World Cup: PSG Fans Fire Warnings at Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Clash
- Some Paris Saint-Germain supporters have targeted Lionel Messi ahead of the huge PSG vs. Inter Miami Club World Cup clash
- La Pulga represented the Parisians for two seasons before leaving the French side acrimoniously to sign for the MLS side
- One fan confidently predicted a massive scoreline in favour of Paris Saint-Germain, showing no mercy for Messi at all
Anticipation is building for a blockbuster Club World Cup Round of 16 clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Miami as Lionel Messi has been targeted by a secion of the French side's fans.
The match, scheduled for June 29, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, has already started gaining widespread attention.
Some PSG fans have taken to social media platform X, to send a series of bold, and in some cases hostile, messages directed at their former Argentine star.
PSG sets up Inter Miami Round of 16 clash
The French side's journey to the knockout stage was a blend of dominance and unpredictability, opening their campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid to send a strong statement to the rest of the tournament.
However, a surprising 1-0 defeat to Brazilian side Botafogo briefly stalled their momentum but the French giants bounced back in style with a composed 2-0 victory over Seattle Sounders.
The victory helped Luis Enrique's men secure the top spot in Group B and a direct ticket to the Round of 16 where they face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami according to MLS Soccer.
Inter Miami qualifies for CWC Round of 16
Conversely, Inter Miami, led by Messi, faced a tougher road in Group A. A goalless draw with Al Ahly was followed by a hard-fought 2-1 victory over FC Porto.
In their final group stage match, they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Palmeiras to secure second place in the group, and now the stage is set for a dramatic encounter with the Parisians.
PSG fans fire warnings at Lionel Messi
The mood among PSG supporters online has turned aggressive and confident ahead of the highly anticipated clash.
Several Parisians on X have been vocal about their expectations, and their warnings for Messi and Inter Miami.
“It is better for Inter Miami and Messi to abandon the game because PSG will dismantle them,” one fan posted boldly.
Another wrote:
“Messi, we are coming for you,” while yet another demanded, “PSG, you have to win by many goals.”
One fan added a touch of dark humor, commenting:
“Please show mercy to the GOAT Messi,” indicating both admiration and concern for the football icon.
However, not all messages were playful.
“We are going to humiliate Messi,” said one user.
Another fan’s prediction was blunt:
“Messi, we are going to destroy you and your team 5-0.”
Who will win the PSG vs Inter Miami match?
Paris Saint-Germain are widely regarded as the favourites for this fixture which carries additional emotional weight according to ESPN.
PSG head into this huge clash as reigning Champions League holders, boasting world-class talents such as Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Desire Doue, and Nuno Mendes.
Supercomputer predicts Club World Cup winner
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Opta Supercomputer's Club World Cup predictions, featuring French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain.
This follows Supercomputer's excellent predictions in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, correctly forecasting the winner.
