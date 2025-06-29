Chelsea's Round of 16 clash with Benfica at the FIFA Club World Cup faced a suspension lasting more than two hours

The encounter, held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, became the sixth match of the tournament disrupted by extreme weather

With delays included, the Chelsea vs Benfica cracker now ranks as the longest football match ever recorded

Benfica and Chelsea were caught in what turned into the longest match in the world during their FIFA Club World Cup clash.

A lightning threat forced both teams to leave the pitch and head to the dressing rooms.

FIFA rules in such situations require play to stop if lightning strikes within a 13-kilometre radius, with players sent indoors and fans cleared from the stands.

Referee Slavko Vincic suspended the match for nearly two hours, with only five minutes remaining in regular time.

Before the interruption, Chelsea were narrowly leading, but after the break, a 95th-minute penalty from Di Maria sent the game to extra time.

In the additional 30 minutes, Chelsea took full control, with goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Dewsbury-Hall sealing the win.

The final score stood at 4-1 in favour of the Premier League side.

Chelsea vs Benfica play longest match in history

The Chelsea vs. Benfica clash lasted nearly five hours, with around two hours lost to weather delays and approximately two hours and 40 minutes of actual play.

As a result, both teams set a new mark for one of football’s longest official matches.

The previous record dates back to 1909 in Austria, where First Vienna and Hakoah Wien played for 3 hours and 23 minutes.

At that time, draws weren’t allowed, and with no penalty shootouts, play continued until a winner emerged.

What's the unofficial longest match played?

For unofficial matches, Benfica and Chelsea would have needed to stay on the pitch for an entire week to break the true endurance record.

The longest football match in history lasted an incredible 169 hours — over seven days — and was played in Southampton.

This marathon match wasn’t part of a professional tournament but was organised for a charitable cause, setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

Thanks to the dedication of the volunteers involved, the event successfully raised funds for the Testlands Support Project.

Enzo Maresca unhappy after long delay

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was furious with the long delay, blasting America's suitability to host the tournament during his post-match press conference:

"Match interrupted, and on pitch happens incomprehensible what. Personally for me, this not football. How many times they already stopped matches like this? It’s some kind of joke, but not football.

"We cannot be at stadium so long. This not for us. It’s just some joke. I understand when you stop match for safety reasons, but if this happens regularly — perhaps this not best place for holding tournament?"

Why Chelsea vs Benfica was suspended for two hours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chelsea vs. Benfica FIFA Club World Cup match was suspended in the final minutes, halting play for two hours.

Despite Benfica equalising after the break, Chelsea dominated extra time, scoring three more goals to secure a 4-1 victory and advance in the tournament.

