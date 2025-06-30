The Kansas City Chiefs has stirred somber memories of one of their legendary players who passed away in 1983

The iconic football player died when he tried to save some children from drowning as tributes poured in on Sunday

Many have hailed him as a true hero who sacrificed his life for the sake of others, even though they were strangers to him

The Kansas City Chiefs honored former running back, who tragically lost his life 42 years ago this Sunday while trying to rescue three children from drowning near his home in Louisiana.

At just 24 years old and preparing for his third NFL season, the football player was visiting Critter’s Creek, a now-closed amusement park in Monroe, Louisiana.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Joe Delaney in a 1981 file photo. Delaney died trying to save children from drowning in Louisiana. Image credit: Dan Peak/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service

Joe Delaney's sacrificial passing

Joe Delaney was only 24 years old when the tragedy occurred on June 24, 1983. During the NFL offseason, he was spending time near his home in Monroe, Louisiana, when he noticed three children struggling in a deep water hole.

Per several reports, the pond wasn’t designed for swimming; it was a leftover excavation site from construction near an old amusement park called Critter's Creek.

Kansas City Chiefs honour fallen hero, Joe Delaney, 42 years after his sacrifice. Image credit: @_MLFootball

Despite not knowing how to swim, Delaney didn’t hesitate. Driven by instinct and compassion, he jumped into the water, determined to help. His efforts led to one child making it out safely.

According to the Kansas City Official Website, another child was pulled from the water but later passed away at the hospital.

Delaney and the third child did not survive, and their bodies were later recovered by emergency personnel.

Kansas City Chiefs remembers Joe Delaney

The Kansas City Chiefs took to social media to commemorate Delaney’s heroic sacrifice, posting,

“42 years ago today, Joe Delaney tragically passed away a hero, attempting to save three children from drowning. We'll never forget his sacrifice.”

Their message was accompanied by a heart emoji, symbolizing the love and respect the organization continues to hold for him.

Fans also chimed in, with one writing:

“He could have been one of the best. Joe would absolutely be in the conversation with the great running backs of the 80s. But above all, he was a hero whose story deserves to be remembered.”

Focus on Joe Delaney's football career

Delaney’s NFL career, though brief, showed enormous promise. In his rookie season in 1981, he rushed for 1,121 yards and scored three touchdowns, an impressive feat for any player, let alone a first-year back.

His speed, determination, and work ethic had fans and analysts predicting a stellar career ahead.

Unfortunately, the 1982 season was disrupted by a player strike and a serious eye injury, limiting him to just eight games, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Since his passing, Delaney’s jersey number — 37 — has never been worn again by a Chiefs player and in 2004, he was posthumously inducted into the Chiefs' Hall of Honor.

Visitors to Arrowhead Stadium can see his name proudly displayed alongside the franchise's greatest legends.

Chandler Jones dies after being knocked by a car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the sad passing of American professional football player, Chandler Jones, on Sunday, June 22 of this year.

According to reports, the 33-year-old was killed when a vehicle struck him as he was walking near the Centinela Avenue off-ramp of State Route 90 (Marina Freeway) in Los Angeles.

