Chandler Jones, a former standout wide receiver for San Jose State University, passed away at the age of 33 following a tragic accident in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, June 22, on the Marina Freeway when Jones was struck by a Toyota RAV4.

Authorities reported that Jones succumbed to severe injuries at the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The news sent shockwaves through San Jose State and the broader football world. San Jose State Football paid tribute to him on their official X account, writing:

"Forever in our hearts, #89. In loving memory of Spartan wide receiver and coach, Chandler Jones."

Chandler's record-setting career at San Jose State

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Jones made a name for himself at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California, where he earned the nickname “The Jet” due to his incredible speed and agility on the field.

According to Mail Sport, Jones continued his football journey at San Jose State, quickly establishing himself as one of the most consistent and productive receivers in the school's history.

He achieved the remarkable feat of recording at least 50 receptions in each of his four seasons, a milestone unmatched by any other player in Spartan history.

According to Marca, Jones' standout year came in 2013, when he delivered 79 catches, amassing 1,356 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

These performances earned him first-team All-Mountain West honors and recognition as an honorable mention All-American.

By the end of his collegiate career, Jones held school records for both career receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31), securing his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Spartan uniform.

Chandler Jones at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While he did not secure a long-term role in the NFL, he spent time on the practice squads of several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns.

However, he returned to San Jose State to serve as a defensive assistant coach, contributing his knowledge and passion to the next generation of players.

Beyond his achievements on the field, those who knew Chandler Jones remember him for his infectious energy and uplifting presence.

Former Spartans wide receivers coach Terry Malley reflected on Jones's impact, stating that his passion and vibrancy were unmatched.

"In all my years of coaching, Chandler stood out not only as a player but as a person," Malley shared. "He brought joy to every day and was the kind of teammate everyone admired. He lived life with a determination and spirit that inspired those around him."

