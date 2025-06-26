Former La Liga campaigners Las Palmas have revealed the passing of one of their talented players who was struck by a car

The painful loss of the fast-rising Spanish footballer has left the football world in deep mourning as tributes keep pouring in

Las Palmas recently celebrated promotion to the Spanish third division but their joy has quickly turned into grief

23-year-old defender for UD Las Palmas Zeben Ramos has reportedly passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after a devastating car accident which occurred over two weeks ago.

The sad event happened on June 9, in Arucas, a municipality on the island of Gran Canaria as the Spanish football fraternity mourns the loss of an aspiring football star.

Spanish Club Las Palmas announces the sad passing of one of their players, Zeben Ramos on June 26, 2025.

Source: Twitter

Zeben Ramos' promising career cut short

Zeben Ramos joined Las Palmas last summer and quickly became a prominent figure within the club's reserve team. He was known for his versatility on the field, with a particular talent for adapting to various defensive positions.

A left-footed player, Ramos showed great potential throughout his career, which began at smaller clubs before he eventually made his way to Las Palmas.

He started his footballing journey at clubs such as CD San Isidro, UD Guía, Acodetti CF, SD Huesca, and UD San Fernando, before making a significant move to UD Villa Santa Brígida.

It was his time at Santa Brígida that caught the attention of Las Palmas, who offered him a spot with their reserve team.

Although still relatively young in his career, Ramos had already demonstrated immense dedication, resilience, and passion for the sport.

His consistency and hard work on and off the pitch led to him being highly regarded by his coaches and teammates, according to RMC Sport.

He was a player who also took on coaching responsibilities for Atlético de Las Palmas during his journey, showing his commitment to the game and his community before the disaster struck according to Yahoo Sports.

Ramos hit by a car after Las Palmas' promotion

The tragic accident took place just hours after Las Palmas' promotion to the Spanish third division, a monumental achievement for the club.

After he was knocked down by the car, Ramos was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was placed in a coma.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Ramos’ injuries proved fatal, and the football world was left in shock.

The timing of the accident was particularly cruel, as it occurred after the club celebrated a significant victory, making it an even more painful reminder of the fragility of life.

Las Palmas' joy turn to sorrow

The official statement from UD Las Palmas confirmed the news of Ramos' death, expressing deep sorrow at the loss of such a young talent.

The club described him as a versatile and promising defender who had a bright future ahead of him.

Las Palmas paid glowing tribute to Zeben Ramos with emotional pictures of the late star.

Source: Twitter

Las Palmas also highlighted Ramos' dedication and work ethic, noting that he had earned the respect and admiration of those around him, both on and off the field.

Several other Spanish football clubs and the Royal Spanish Football Federation expressed their condolences on social media, acknowledging the tragedy that had befallen the football world.

''The RFEF mourns the passing of Zeben Ramos, a youth player of @UDLP_Oficial and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and club. Rest in peace.'' the RFEF wrote.

Death of Ousmane Diaby in France

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the painful passing of another promising footballer Ousmane Diaby, who was tipped to reach significant heights in European football.

The 14-year-old Senegalese reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a lower-tier football match in France in May of this year.

Source: YEN.com.gh