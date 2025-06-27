One of football's superstars is receiving medical care for an injury he suffered 22 years ago as tributes pour in

His wife of two decades, Victoria Beckham, has taken to social media to share more updates about his current state

Beckham's Inter Miami will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the US

Globally renowned former football star, David Beckham, has been hospitalised after experiencing excruciating pain, prompting his wife, Victoria, to share a heartfelt message of support on social media.

The 50-year-old was pictured with his arm in a blue sling while recovering in the hospital, sparking concern among fans and the public.

Why is David Beckham hospitalised?

The Inter Miami co-owner's hospitalization came after he underwent surgery to address a long-standing issue related to a previous injury.

The former England midfielder had broken his wrist during a friendly match against South Africa in 2003, a traumatic event that led to an operation.

Over the years, Beckham has dealt with recurring pain due to a screw that was meant to dissolve but remained embedded in his wrist.

According to Mail Sport, the discomfort had become unbearable, necessitating another procedure to remove the screw, which had caused a great deal of pain.

Although Beckham was seen smiling and in good spirits in the hospital bed, his injury highlighted the long-term impact of his football career.

David Beckham gets support from Victoria Beckham

Beckham's wife of two decades, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to express her support during this difficult time.

She shared a picture of David in the hospital, alongside a simple but poignant message: “Get well soon daddy.”

The post, accompanied by images of the couple’s children, reinforced the close-knit nature of their family despite the challenges they have faced.

While David’s health issues might have temporarily overshadowed family feuds, his loved ones continued to show unwavering support.

Beckham's birthday tribute to his mother

The same week that David Beckham found himself recovering in the hospital, he paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Sandra, on her 76th birthday.

On Instagram, he shared a series of nostalgic photos chronicling their relationship from his childhood to the present day.

His message included shoutouts to various family members, such as his younger sister, Joanne, and his sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, with wife Victoria.

How many goals did David Beckham score in his career?

According to Transfermarkt, David Beckham scored 127 club career goals and provided 125 assists in 724 matches across all competitions during a significantly successful playing journey.

The legendary footballer represented Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain as well as MLS side LA Galaxy.

Top English players who played for Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the list of most talented English international footballers who played for Real Madrid, featuring the iconic David Beckham.

The ex-Premier League star played for Los Blancos between 2003 and 2007, winning the 2006/07 La Liga under Italian boss Fabio Capello.

