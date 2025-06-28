The sister of late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has reportedly passed away just days after his burial

Gabriel, aged 40, collapsed in the ring and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after being rushed to the hospital.

His widow has revealed that she is yet to receive a $3,000 donation pledged by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to support her

When it rains, it pours, and for the Olanrewaju family, the storm has been relentless.

On March 29, 2025, the boxing world was shaken when Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju collapsed in the ring during a bout against Jonathan Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju sadly passed away after collapsing in a bout against Ghana's Jonathan Mbanugu. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

Chronicling Gabriel Olanrewaju's death: From collapse to repatriation

Nicknamed “Success,” the 40-year-old fighter had built a reputation for his fearless style and humble character.

That night, however, things took a tragic turn. Gabriel was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but sadly passed away just 30 minutes after arriving, as noted by the BBC.

It took several weeks of back-and-forth before arrangements were finalised to repatriate his body to Nigeria.

Finally, on June 19, 2025, Gabriel was laid to rest in Lagos, surrounded by loved ones and members of the boxing fraternity.

The emotional weight of that day was heavy, but the family was determined to find closure.

Boxer's sister dies two days after his burial

Barely two days after Gabriel’s burial, the family was hit with another crushing blow. His elder sister, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, also passed away.

This heartbreaking update was shared by Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), during an interview on TV3.

“He was buried successfully. Just after two days, his elder sister also passed away. We buried her last Friday,” Lamptey revealed solemnly.

Though the cause of her death remains unknown, the timing has left the entire family in deep sorrow, struggling to come to terms with back-to-back losses.

Gabriel Olanrewaju: A look at the deceased fighter's career

Gabriel wasn’t just a boxer. He was a former Nigerian light heavyweight champion and once held the West African Boxing Union title, as noted by the Times of India.

He had worked hard to rise through the ranks, earning respect across the continent for his grit and determination.

Late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju reacts in the ring after winning a bout. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

His death united the boxing communities in both Nigeria and Ghana in mourning.

But the second loss, just as they were beginning to heal, has made an already devastating situation feel almost unbearable.

Olanrewaju's family fights over donation, wife reveals

As if things couldn’t get worse, a new layer of conflict has emerged.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM on June 20, Gabriel’s widow revealed that she had yet to receive a $3,000 donation from the GBA meant to support her after the tragedy.

According to her, the delay is due to a disagreement within Gabriel’s family over who should receive the funds.

This latest development has only deepened the frustration and sadness for a woman trying to pick up the pieces after losing her husband.

Female boxer dies days after wedding

In another heartbreaking report, YEN.com.gh shared that Georgia O’Connor has passed away after a brave fight with a rare, incurable cancer diagnosed in October 2024.

Just days before her death, Georgia tied the knot with her partner, Adriano, in a deeply emotional ceremony that stood as a testament to their enduring love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh