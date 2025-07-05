Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, was seen in tears leaving the funeral home in Gondomar, Portugal, after her husband's remains arrived from Spain

Jota and his brother tragically died in a car crash on the A-52 highway in Spain after their Lamborghini suffered a suspected tyre blowout and burst into flames

A private wake was held at São Cosme Chapel, attended by family, close friends, and football figures including Bernardo Silva and Jorge Mendes

A heartbreaking video has surfaced showing Rute Cardoso, the grieving wife of late footballer Diogo Jota, in tears as she left a funeral home with her husband's remains.

The emotional clip has been widely shared on social media as the football world continues to mourn the tragic loss of the Liverpool star and his younger brother, André Silva.

The two brothers were killed in a devastating car crash on Thursday while travelling through Spain.

Reports indicate they were headed to the northern port city of Santander to board a ferry to the UK.

Jota, a Portuguese international, had been advised against travelling by air following recent lung surgery.

Their journey ended in tragedy when the £180,000 acid green Lamborghini Huracán they were travelling in suffered a suspected tyre blowout.

The vehicle veered off the A-52 highway near Zamora in northwest Spain and burst into flames, claiming both their lives.

Jota's wife leaves funeral home in tears

In an emotional video shared by Spanish outlet Jaleos El Español, Rute Cardoso was seen leaving a funeral home visibly distraught, accompanied by her late husband's body, which had been transported from Spain to Portugal.

The funeral home is located in Gondomar, the same Portuguese town where Jota and Cardoso first met and began dating as teenagers.

The heart-wrenching scene unfolded ahead of a private wake held later in the day at 4pm in a Catholic chapel situated just 30 minutes away from the place where the couple exchanged vows on June 22, 2023.

The wake took place at São Cosme Chapel in Gondomar and was attended by close family members and friends who gathered to pay their respects to both Jota and his brother.

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes accompanies the mother of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva as they leave the funeral home. Photo by Cesar Manso.

Among the mourners present were Jota's mother Isabella, his father, grandfather, and renowned football super-agent Jorge Mendes, who represented Jota during his football career.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City midfielder Bernard Silva and FC Porto president and former football manager André Villas-Boas were also spotted at the emotional gathering, reflecting the deep sense of loss that has gripped both the local community and the wider football world.

The final farewell for Diogo Jota and his brother is scheduled for Saturday, as family, friends, and fans continue to come to terms with their sudden and tragic deaths.

Diogo Jota's wedding photos trend online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported on Diogo Jota marrying Rute Cardoso in a private ceremony on June 22, 2025.

The bride looked spectacular in a strapless white lace floor-sweeping gown for a star-studded wedding ceremony.

Social media users commented on Diogo Jota's beautiful wedding photos, which have taken on a tragic edge.

