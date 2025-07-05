Poignant moments are witnessed at the tribute for the late Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva as world football figures gather in Porto

EPL-winning manager Arne Slot has led a contingent of Liverpool players to the memorial service of Jota and his brother

Diogo Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, and some family members were seen in devastating mood at the funeral

Diogo Jota's loved ones and teammates are converging in his hometown of Gondomar, close to Porto, for his funeral on Saturday morning.

The Premier League winger and his brother, Andre Silva, were traveling in a Lamborghini when the car reportedly lost control and caught fire after what authorities suspect was a tire blowout while overtaking another vehicle.

Painful scenes emerge from late Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva's memorial service on July 5, 2025. Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

The two brothers were found deceased on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria, near Zamora on Thursday, July 3. Jota, who was a father of three, had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, just 11 days before the disaster struck.

Emotional scenes at Diojo Jota's funeral

According to the Evening Standard, Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, whom he wed just last month, arrived alongside other family members, with a heavy atmosphere as they grieve the tragic loss of Jota and his brother, Andre Silver.

Players and close friends from both the national team and Liverpool FC are also present at the funeral, with reports suggesting that a chartered flight was arranged by the English club to bring them to Portugal.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool FC, carry floral tributes at funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar on July 05, 2025. Image credit: Octavio Passos

Source: Getty Images

When will Diogo Jota funeral's start?

According to ITV, the funeral service of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at the Capela da Ressurreicao on Friday is set to begin at 10am, following a private and public wake for the Liverpool player held on Friday evening, which was attended by former and current teammates.

Although many of the Liverpool players are still on their summer break, reports in Portugal indicate they are expected to attend, although Liverpool has not yet officially confirmed the details.

Other guest seen at the ceremony are former Portuguese international and Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal as well as Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez.

Former Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo and ex-Portugal manager Fernando Santos have also made their way to the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother André.

Seer narrates spiritual reason behind Jota's death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a Ghanaian seer and spiritual leader's claims that the Liverpool winger passed away at the age of 28 due to sacred causes.

According to the Ghanaian soothsayer, the Portuguese international came to this world to make a significant impact on the lives of those around him within a short period of time and depart without reaching 30.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh