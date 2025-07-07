Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota after finding the net against Hearts of Oak in the President's Cup

He joined several players across the globe who honoured the Liverpool star with heartfelt gestures over the weekend

Jota and his brother, André Silva, were laid to rest on July 5 following the tragic car accident that claimed their lives

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kwame Poku didn’t just score the match-winner in the 2025 President’s Cup; he made his moment on the pitch count for something bigger, remembering the late Diogo Jota.

The 26-year-old was on target as Kotoko mounted a spirited comeback to defeat arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in a pulsating clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Asante Kotoko star Kwame Poku honours Diogo Jota with his celebration after scoring the winner in the President's Cup on July 6, 2025. Photo credit: @josephodei09/X and Michael Regan/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Kwame Poku scores the winner in President's Cup, hits Diogo Jota's celebration

Poku found the net in the second half, securing the victory after Albert Amoah capitalised on a defensive error from Konadu Yiadom and squared the ball for Poku to finish into an empty net.

Though his strike proved decisive, it wasn’t just the goal that captured attention; it was what came after.

Instead of his signature 'M' gesture, reminiscent of Mo Farah’s iconic celebration, Poku chose a more heartfelt tribute.

He honoured the late Jota by imitating the Portuguese forward’s well-known video game celebration, touching a nerve with fans around the world still mourning the Liverpool attacker’s tragic passing.

Fans react as Kwame Poku honours Diogo Jota

The heartfelt gesture quickly circulated online, earning praise and emotional responses from football fans on social media. Here's how fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter):

@Kayjnr10 applauded Kwame:

"He did well."

@3rd_tym added:

"Rip Jota."

@Jaysweetredlips chimed in with Liverpool's famous tagline:

"YNWA."

@Cryptonite_Ton dropped a touching note:

"We miss you legend 💔💔💔 Rest in peace JOTA 💔😭"

@kba_LFC summed up:

"Keep resting in peace, Diogoal!! Forever No. 20."

Kwame Poku among top footballers who honoured Jota

Kwame Poku's tribute is one of many from players across the world honouring Jota’s memory.

Nigeria's Rinsola Babajide paid homage after helping the Super Falcons triumph over Tunisia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, per Tribuna.

Over in the Club World Cup, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele mimicked the same celebration after scoring against Bayern Munich.

Dembele's former teammate and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe also joined in, signalling Jota’s iconic jersey number 20 with his hands, as reported by the, as noted by the Daily Mail.

Former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, who played alongside Jota at Molineux, also offered a touching salute after netting the winner for Mexico in their CONCACAF Gold Cup clash with the USA.

The wave of tributes continues to pour in following the heartbreaking loss of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, who both died in a car accident last Thursday.

Jota and his brother, André Silva, were laid to rest on Saturday, July 5, following the heartbreaking crash that claimed both their lives.

Ghanaian spiritualists explains Diogo Jota's death

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared the perspective of a well-known Ghanaian seer, who offered a spiritual explanation for why Liverpool star Diogo Jota did not live to see his 30th birthday.

A video of the seer's revelation has since gone viral and is included in this piece, as public interest in his interpretation of Jota’s tragic passing continues to grow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh