Black Stars forward Felix Afena-Gyan wore his love for Shatta Wale on his sleeve during a vibrant moment at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 22-year-old was spotted vibing to tracks from the SM Movement boss during the 2025 President's Cup

This year’s edition of the prestigious match featured a classic showdown between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

Felix Afena-Gyan made headlines, not for his football boots, but for his moves in the stands at the Accra Sports Stadium during the 2025 President’s Cup.

The former AS Roma striker couldn’t hold back his admiration for Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale, who lit up halftime with an electrifying performance.

Felix Afena-Gyan vibed to Shatta Wale’s tunes at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photo credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty, officialmeatpie18/Instagram, and @ShadrackAmonooC/X.

Felix Afena-Gyan vibes to Shatta Wale's tunes

Clad in a laid-back outfit, Afena-Gyan was spotted soaking in the moment, vibing to Wale’s tunes as the reggae-dancehall star entertained the crowd.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the forward was seen gesturing the popular Shatta Movement hand sign while nodding along to the beats.

As part of the halftime show, Shatta Wale delivered a medley of his greatest hits, much to the delight of fans.

From newer tracks to timeless anthems, the stadium reverberated with energy. But it was his 2016 hit, Mahama Paper, that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The performance reached another high when the Killa Ji Mi crooner paused to shower praises on President John Dramani Mahama, calling him the “smiling mafia”—a term that drew laughter and cheers from the stands.

Afena-Gyan among a star-studded audience

Afena-Gyan wasn’t the only notable figure in the stadium. Several political heavyweights and football personalities were in attendance.

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga was seen dancing enthusiastically, while President Mahama himself was flanked by party stalwarts including Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, and Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

Also spotted in the VIP area were veteran football administrator Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Sharaf Mahama, one of the former president’s sons, who sat just behind his father.

Kotoko stage stunning fightback to lift President's Cup

Back on the pitch, the action was no less intense.

Hearts of Oak started brightly, taking a deserved lead through Hamza Issah in the first half.

The Phobians looked poised to secure the trophy, but Kotoko had other plans.

Shortly after the restart, disaster struck for Hearts as defender Konadu Yiadom turned the ball into his own net, as noted by Pan Africa Football.

Then came a moment of brilliance from Kotoko: a swift exchange between Kwame Poku and Albert Amoah resulted in a tidy finish to flip the scoreline.

Hearts briefly thought they had equalised when Stephen Appiah Asare scored, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

Their last real chance came from the penalty spot, but Emmanuel Amankwah’s tame effort was saved by goalkeeper Mohammed Camara.

Kotoko held on, clinching yet another President’s Cup victory and extending their unbeaten run against Hearts to five straight games, per Ghanasoccernet.

Players and management of Asante Kotoko joyfully lift the President's Cup after beating Hearts of Oak on July 6, 2025. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Stephen Appiah flaunts his daughter at President's Cup

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a touching moment between former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and his daughter on Sunday, July 6.

The 44-year-old football legend was among several distinguished guests present at the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2025 President's Cup.

