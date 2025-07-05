French winger Ousmane Dembélé honoured the memory of the late Liverpool star Diogo Jota with a heartfelt tribute

The 28-year-old dedicated his goal celebration at the Club World Cup to Jota, who tragically lost his life in a car accident

Jota and his brother, André Silva, were laid to rest on Saturday, July 5, following the heartbreaking crash that claimed both their lives

Ousmane Dembele delivered a heartfelt tribute that touched the football world after scoring the decisive goal in Paris Saint-Germain's FIFA Club World Cup game against Bayern Munich on Saturday, July 5.

The Frenchman came off the bench to score the final goal in a 2-0 win over Bayern in the marquee quarter-final clash.

PSG’s Ousmane Dembele honoured Diogo Jota with his goal celebration against Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup. Photo credit: @UTDTrey/X and Andrew Powell/Getty Images.

While his strike confirmed PSG's spot in the last four, it was his celebration that stole the spotlight.

Dembele seals victory then hits Diogo Jota-inspired celebration

With PSG down to nine men and clinging to a slim lead, Bayern Munich piled on the pressure.

But in stoppage time, Achraf Hakimi weaved his way through the defence and squared the ball to Dembele, who calmly blasted it into the net to end the contest, as noted by Reuters.

What followed was a moment of class. Instead of the usual celebration, the Frenchman sat by the corner flag and mimicked playing a video game, a nod to Diogo Jota’s iconic celebration.

It came on the same day the Liverpool star and his brother, André Silva, were laid to rest.

Fans praise Dembele for Diogo Jota tribute

Dembele’s gesture didn’t go unnoticed. It spread quickly on social media, with many fans moved by the show of respect. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@LFC_Ane observed:

"This proves that Diogo Jota was loved by the whole football world ❤️ Class from Dembele❤️"

@customwyd commented:

"Dembélé showing respect to Jota 🙌"

@1806patrick chimed in:

"That's how to show respect."

@cfcsavage11 added:

"Football is all about love ❤️"

@rossicrypt concluded:

"Keep resting, Legend."

Diogo Jota and his brother laid to rest

Earlier that morning, family, friends, and football figures gathered in Portugal to say farewell to Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Silva.

Jota, a father of three, had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, just 11 days before the tragedy.

Diogo Jota's best friend, Ruben Neves (in black), was one of the pallbearers for his coffin. Photo by Octavio Passos.

The two brothers were travelling in a Lamborghini when a suspected tyre blowout caused the vehicle to veer off the road and catch fire in northern Spain.

According to Sky Sports, their coffins were carried into the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in the town of Gondomar, near Porto, as mourners followed in solemn silence.

It was a heart-wrenching scene, one that has left the football community reeling.

Spiritualist offers perspective on Diogo Jota's death

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared insights from a renowned Ghanaian spiritualist who offered a perspective on why Liverpool star Diogo Jota passed away before reaching the age of 30.

According to the spiritualist, the tragic loss of the Portuguese forward is deeply connected to his distinct spiritual destiny.

