Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah shared a heartwarming father-and-daughter moment on Sunday, July 6

The 44-year-old was among a host of dignitaries who graced the Accra Sports Stadium to witness the 2025 edition of the President's Cup

This year’s ceremonial clash featured archrivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in a thrilling one-off encounter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Stephen Appiah was one of the standout figures at the Accra Sports Stadium during the much-anticipated 2025 President’s Cup clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The former Black Stars captain, known for his influence on and off the pitch, turned heads, not just for his presence in the VIP section but for the special guest who accompanied him to the big game.

Stephen Appiah proudly showcased his beautiful daughter at the Accra Sports Stadium during the 2025 President's Cup. Photo credit: @Popony_J/X and stephenappiahofficial/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

Stephen Appiah's father-daughter moment steals the show

Appiah arrived in style, hand-in-hand with his beautiful daughter, Vanessa Angel Naa Dede Nakai Appiah.

The shy young lady, looking poised yet reserved, drew attention as she walked alongside her famous father.

Stephen Appiah's daughter poses in her gown after her recent graduation. Photo credit: stephenappiahofficial/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Dressed similarly in black tops and blue jeans, the duo shared a heartwarming twinning moment, with Appiah opting for baggy trousers to complete his look.

Vanessa, seemingly avoiding the spotlight, kept her gaze low as her father exchanged greetings and embraced the warmth of fellow VIPs.

Watch the video:

Heartbreak for Appiah as Hearts of Oak falters

While Appiah enjoyed admiration off the pitch, the action on the field didn’t go his way.

His former club, Hearts of Oak, couldn’t hold on to an early lead and suffered defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians went ahead in the first half through a Hamza Issah strike, giving their fans hope.

But things took a turn after the break. A freak own goal from Konadu Yiadom handed Kotoko a lifeline before a smart linkup between Kwame Poku and Albert Amoah saw the former finish from close range to make it 2-1.

Hearts thought they had drawn level when Stephen Appiah Asare put the ball in the net, but the assistant referee’s flag went up for offside.

Later, Emmanuel Amankwah missed a crucial penalty, with Kotoko’s Mohammed Camara pulling off a big save, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Kotoko stood firm until the final whistle, claiming victory and bragging rights once again, per Pan Africa Football.

The win marks their ninth President’s Cup triumph and extends their unbeaten streak against Hearts to five straight matches.

What's the President's Cup?

The President’s Cup is more than just a football match.

Organised annually by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), the one-off fixture celebrates the sitting president of Ghana.

Each year, two clubs are selected to contest for the trophy, often reigniting Ghana’s most historic football rivalries.

This year’s edition proved no different, packed with drama, emotion, and unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch.

And through it all, Stephen Appiah reminded fans of his enduring presence in Ghanaian football, this time not as a player, but as a proud father.

Stephen Appiah flaunts his children

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a heartwarming moment as Stephen Appiah proudly showcased his children during a visit to London.

The former Black Stars captain was spotted beaming alongside his son Larry and daughter Vanessa in a classy family portrait that radiated style and elegance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh