The luxury car involved in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and his brother has a history of safety concerns

The fatal crash occurred after the car reportedly suffered a tire blowout, causing it to crash and catch fire

As Spanish authorities continue their investigation, attention has turned to the vehicle's past, which includes multiple safety-related recalls over the years

The car believed to have been driven by Diogo Jota during the tragic crash has reportedly been associated with multiple recalls and serious safety concerns.

The fatal accident occurred just after midnight on Thursday along the A-52 motorway near the northern Spanish town of Cernadilla.

The Lamborghini involved in Diogo Jota's accident had previous safety-related issues. Photos by Michael Regan/Octavio Passos/huracanevo.

How did Diogo Jota die?

Liverpool star Diogo Jota, 28, and his younger brother, André Silva, 26, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports suggest that the high-performance supercar, capable of reaching speeds up to 200mph, suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle - just ten miles across the Portuguese border.

The blowout caused the car to veer off the road, leading to a catastrophic crash that ended with the vehicle catching fire.

The blaze quickly consumed the car, and despite the rapid response of emergency services, both brothers tragically lost their lives.

What Car was Diogo Jota driving in the fatal crash?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Police admitted last week that they did not know which brother was driving at the time of the fatal crash.

However, debris found at the scene matched Jota’s distinctive acid green Lamborghini Huracán.

The Liverpool star was widely known to own the high-powered supercar, one of Lamborghini’s best-selling models.

General view of the crash site where Diogo Jota and his brother lost their lives, showing the wreckage of the Lamborghini Huracan. Photo by Octavio Passos

Though no longer in production, the Huracán enjoyed a decade of strong sales, with over 25,000 units sold worldwide between 2014 and 2024, according to The Sun.

With a top speed of 325 km/h and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, the Huracán was a favourite among elite car enthusiasts.

Depending on its specifications, the Italian-made vehicle is selling up to $348,773, as reported by Car and Driver.

Why Lamborghini Huracan has been recalled

The Huracán model has faced safety issues in recent years.

In September 2024, Lamborghini recalled 39 Huracán Evo Spyder units in the U.S. due to a crash protection bracket that may have been incorrectly installed at the manufacturer’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica green at miami beach. Photo: Kirk Cooke.

Additionally, in November 2023, a total of 7,805 Huracán vehicles produced between July 2014 and October 2023 were recalled for failing to meet U.S. federal safety standards, according to Carscoops.

As reported by Motor 1, certain Huracán Coupé and Spyder models were recalled over a fault with the exterior driver-side door handle, which could fail to function correctly during emergencies.

Diogo Jota's passing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported extensively on the passing of the Liverpool and Premier League star, including his funeral in his native Portugal.

Heartbreaking scenes were witnessed when the coffins of Jota and his brother Andre were brought out during the memorial service.

