The coffins of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva have appeared in Public for the first time to evoke more sorrow as seen in this article

The two footballers were killed in a serious car accident in Northern Spain on Thursday, July 3 as tributes keep flooding in

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jota's agent Jorge Mendes, have all reacted to the tragic passing of the EPL star and his brother

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

First visuals of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s coffins have surfaced, intensifying the mourning of the duo's tragic passing.

The Liverpool winger and his brother Andre Silva, lost their lives in Valladolid, Spain, on Thursday, July 3.

Coffins of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva appear in public for the first time. Image credit: Julian Finney, A Bola/X

Source: Getty Images

The brothers were traveling on the A-52 highway. Their sudden passing has sent rocked the football world and beyond, leaving fans and family devastated.

What caused Diogo Jota's death?

According to reports from Mirror, Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, who also pursued a career in football, died in a fatal car accident.

While driving near Valladolid, the brothers’ vehicle experienced a suspected tyre blowout while attempting to overtake another car.

Pictured: Liverpool's Diogo Jota. Image credit: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

The blowout caused the car to veer off the road, leading to a catastrophic crash that ended with the vehicle catching fire.

The blaze quickly consumed the car, and despite the rapid response of emergency services, both brothers tragically lost their lives.

Tributes pour in for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

Tributes have poured in from all corners of the globe, with many remembering Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre.

Legendary Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, took to X to mourn the loss of his ex-international teammate.

''It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.''

Premier League side, Manchester City, also wrote:

''Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.''

According to Mail Online, Diogo Jota's agent, Jorge Mendes, fought back tears as he paid tribute to the late Premier League star and his brother.

Coffins of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva surface

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the bodies of both brothers were transported back to their native Portugal, where a sombre reception awaited.

The brothers’ coffins arrived in a church on Saturday morning to the sound of mournful applause, a mark of respect and love from the community that they had touched so deeply during their short lives.

The remains of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva were met with heartfelt applause and tears as they were escorted to a local church.

The scene was one of quiet reverence, as supporters, friends, and family gathered to mourn the loss of two beloved figures.

When will Diogo Jota's funeral take place?

The funeral for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva is already underway, with the bodies being prepared for the mass scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, at a Catholic church near the chapel in Portugal.

Family members, close friends, and supporters are expected to gather in large numbers, as the event will also see numerous dignitaries from the world of football, government representatives, and international supporters in attendance.

The moment Diogo Jota's body left Spanish morgue

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the painful moment the remains of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, were taken from the Sanabria morgue in Spain.

Both morgue officials and family members were clearly seen overcome with grief as the bodies were transported to Portugal for Saturday's funeral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh