Mohammed Kudus is more talented than Bukayo Saka, according to a former GFA spokesperson

He argues that Kudus has everything in his locker to play for any top side across Europe's best leagues

The 24-year-old has been tipped to leave West Ham this summer, with Tottenham leading the race to sign him

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has stirred fresh debate in football circles following a bold statement about two rising stars of the game.

During a live discussion on TV3's Sports Station on Monday, the experienced broadcaster claimed that Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus is more talented than Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

Mohammed Kudus is more talented than Bukayo Saka, according to former GFA spokesperson Saanie Daara. Photos by Julian Finney and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus is better than Saka, Saanie Daara insists

Speaking confidently about Kudus’ ability to thrive in any environment, Saanie Daara insisted the 23-year-old won’t warm the bench at any club.

“There is no team that Mohammed Kudus will go to and be on the bench,” he said on 3Sports. “He’s that good.”

Daara went further, offering a hot take that’s since sparked widespread reactions online:

“Kudus is more talented than Bukayo Saka.”

Kudus vs Saka: Who is the better player?

While Saanie’s comment may be subjective, the stats from the 2024/25 Premier League season offer some food for thought.

A comparison via Squawka’s matrix shows the Ghanaian international holding his own, and in some cases, outperforming the England star across several key metrics.

Here’s a breakdown of their numbers:

Mohammed Kudus Comparison Tool Bukayo Saka 5 Goals 6 691 Passes completed 504 89.6 Pass Accuracy (%) 84.28 92 Take-ons completed 41 48.42 Take-on success 52.56 64 Fouls won 39 205 Duels won 119 8 Possession lost 6 138 Ball recoveries 70 4 Interceptions 3 8 Clearances 6

Kudus on the move: Spurs lead transfer chase

Meanwhile, Kudus has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks.

The West Ham United forward, who joined the Hammers from Ajax, is already being courted by top Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mohammed Kudus in action for West Ham United against Arsenal at the London Stadium on February 11, 2024. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest Spurs are leading the race after submitting a £50 million bid—an offer that West Ham rejected.

However, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Ghanaian star has already expressed interest in joining the North London outfit.

“Kudus is not talking to any other club at this point,” Romano revealed.

“He wants the Tottenham Hotspur move. He has already said yes to the Spurs project, and talks between the two clubs will continue soon.”

While Tottenham currently leads the chase for Mo Kudus, Chelsea could emerge as strong contenders if Noni Madueke is sold to London rivals Arsenal.

Such a move would open up space in the squad, and with the Blues' rich history, stature, and ambition, it could perfectly align with Kudus' dream of competing at the highest level among football’s elite.

Kudus' potential suitors remain cautious

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that West Ham are willing to part ways with Mohammed Kudus, though concerns over his market valuation appear to be slowing interest.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Kudus would eagerly welcome a move to a Champions League-calibre side.

But potential suitors remain cautious, unsure if his current performances justify the hefty price tag.

