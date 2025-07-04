Bangladesh-based Nigerian striker Mfon Udoh narrowly escaped death in a horrifying car accident on Thursday, July 3, 2025

The 33-year-old’s brush with tragedy comes at a time when the football world is already reeling from the heartbreaking loss of Diogo Jota

Adding to the grief, Nigeria is still mourning the sudden passing of legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai

Nigerian footballer Mfon Udoh is counting his blessings after narrowly escaping death in a terrifying car crash.

The 33-year-old took to social media to express deep gratitude to God for sparing his life following the accident in his home country.

Nigerian footballer Mfon Udoh survives a horrific accident. Photo credit: Mfon Udoh/Facebook.

Mfon Udoh survives car accident, drops poignant message

In a video shared on his official Facebook page, the former Enyimba star gave fans a sobering look at the aftermath of the accident.

The vehicle he had been travelling in was left mangled—a chilling image that spoke volumes about the danger he had just survived.

Udoh’s caption was brief but powerful: “The Devil came late.”

The post quickly gained traction, sparking an outpouring of relief and emotional messages from fans and fellow players who flooded the comment section to celebrate his survival.

Fans offer prayers after Mfon Udoh survived ghastly accident

Supporters and friends couldn't hide their joy and thankfulness. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the heartfelt reactions:

Ufon Udi Ndifreke Ubom wrote:

“Thank God for life. Father, we thank you on his behalf 🙏🙏 Be safe.”

Anawude Revival Munachi prayed:

“Nothing will happen to you, brother, in Jesus' name. Amen.”

Peter Ekanem added:

“Speechless is an understatement. God is with you no matter what. Sorry brother.”

Ndubuisi Mba commented:

“Bruhhh! The devil not only came late but also met what’s far more greater than he is and will ever be.💔 Thank God for life 🙏”

Ndifreke Iquot summed it up simply:

“God is wonderful; thank God for life 🙏”

Mfon Udoh’s performance and statistics

Currently playing for Brothers Union in Bangladesh, Udoh has built a solid reputation as a complete striker, blessed with speed, clever movement, clinical finishing, and an eye for a pass.

In the last campaign, he was directly involved in five goals (four scored and one assist) across eight matches, as per Transfermarkt.

But it’s not just recent performances that define him. Back home in Nigeria, Mfon remains a legend of the domestic league.

He holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Nigerian Premier Football League season.

Additionally, he became the first player to net over 35 goals in back-to-back seasons in Nigerian club football.

Mfon Udoh in action for Nigeria against Angola. Photo credit: Mfon Udoh/Facebook.

His name also made headlines during the 2016 CAF Champions League, where he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer with nine goals, all scored during the group stage, as noted by African football expert Micky Junior.

As fans continue to show their love and support, his survival feels like more than just a second chance, especially in the wake of Diogo Jota's tragic demise in a car accident.

Nigerian goalkeeper dies at 61

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 AFCON winner, Peter Rufai, has sadly died at the age of 61.

Rufai, a respected figure in African football, made history in 1994 when he joined Portuguese side Farense, playing a key role in their first-ever UEFA Cup qualification.

