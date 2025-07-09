Ghanaian football is in mourning following the sudden passing of promising young talent, Isaac Mills

Mills' teammates at the popular Accra-based Colts team, Zinaps FC, honoured him with a heartfelt tribute

He was buried on the same day as Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother were laid to rest after their fatal car crash

The Ghanaian football fraternity is grieving the heartbreaking loss of a rising star, Isaac Mills, whose sudden death has left many in shock.

The young footballer, who played for popular Colts side Zinaps FC, tragically collapsed during a regular jogging session. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

Footballers from Zinaps mourn their late teammate Isaac Mills with a powerful ball-juggling tribute. Photo credit: shakurdehyper/TikTok.

Young footballer laid to rest amid global grief

Isaac was buried on Saturday, July 4, the same day former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were laid to rest in Portugal after a fatal car crash.

Though thousands of miles apart, the atmosphere of mourning was the same.

At the funeral grounds in Teshie, a suburb of Accra, the scene was sombre yet deeply moving.

Mills' teammates mourn teammate with powerful juggling tribute

His fellow Zinaps FC players, wearing their jerseys and full kits, honoured Isaac not with silence, but with the game he loved.

They juggled balls, performed skills, and ran drills, an emotional send-off that reflected the passion Isaac had for football.

To those unfamiliar with the gesture, it may have seemed unusual, but for those who knew him, it was the perfect tribute.

Isaac wasn’t just a teammate; he was a cornerstone of the side, known for his versatility on the pitch, equally comfortable in defence or leading the attack.

Watch the video:

Tributes pour in for the young talent

The heart-wrenching funeral scenes quickly spread on social media, drawing an outpouring of condolences from friends, fans, and others.

Here are some of the heartfelt messages compiled from TikTok:

Junior Ramos15 solemnly wrote:

"Rest in peace baller 🙏"

KallMeJoojo commended his teammates:

"Your teammates have done so well, he will rest happy."

Dem mama dropped a heartbreaking note:

"RIP BALLER ⚽ THE FOOTBALL ⚽ WORLD 🌎 WILL MISS YOU."

Obiba Blacklist added:

"Hmmm, sorry bro, we will meet again, RIP bro."

Enoch Neequaye prayed:

"A very painful exit, God, please have mercy on us."

AHBYNARH FUK summed up:

"Ooh, Isaac, may your soul rest in perfect peace 😭😭😭"

A guardian of one of Isaac’s teammates, still reeling from the news, shared his sorrow with YEN.com.gh in Ga, which was later transliterated into English.

"Isaac’s passing is a great pain. Death is unpredictable, and his loss is a shock. He had the potential to excel as a professional footballer, and not being able to fulfil his dreams makes it all the more painful. Nonetheless, God knows best."

Isabel Silva, mother of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, breaks down in tears as she arrives with her husband, Joaquim, in the procession at a funeral held for their sons. Photo by Octavio Passos.

A painful week for football

Isaac Mills’ untimely death adds to a devastating week for football.

Nigeria also lost one of its legends, 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner Peter Rufai, who passed away at the age of 61, as noted by the BBC.

In Europe, football fans are still mourning the loss of Diogo Jota and his brother, according to Sky Sports, making Isaac’s burial even more emotionally charged.

5 Ghanaian football figures who have passed away in 2025

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that five notable figures in Ghanaian football have sadly passed away in the first half of 2025.

This includes two prominent personalities linked to Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko.

