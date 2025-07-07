Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has explained why the Portugal captain was absent from Diogo Jota’s funeral following the Liverpool star's tragic passing.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car accident on July 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister explains why he did not attend Diogo Jota's funeral

The funeral service was held on Saturday near Jota’s hometown of Porto and was attended by many of his teammates and coaches.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, did not travel back to Portugal for the ceremony, sparking criticism from some quarters.

However, his decision to stay away was reportedly made as a mark of respect, with concerns that his presence would overshadow the somber occasion.

Why Ronaldo Chose to Skip the Funeral

While Ronaldo was spotted vacationing in Majorca, it is understood he personally reached out to Jota's parents and Liverpool teammate Diogo Cardoso before the service.

According to reports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed that it was better for him not to attend, fearing that his arrival would attract significant media attention and shift the focus away from mourning the two brothers.

As one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, Ronaldo's appearances tend to cause a media frenzy, and he reportedly wanted to avoid turning the funeral into what he described as a "media circus."

Katia Aveiro Defends Her Brother

In response to public criticism, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro passionately defended him on social media.

Drawing from her own personal experience, she shared emotional messages via Instagram Stories to explain the reasoning behind Ronaldo’s decision.

Katia wrote:

"When my father died, in addition to the pain of loss, we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went. And attention was not what it is today in terms of access... At no time were we (the children) able to leave the chapel; it was only possible at the time of the burial, such was the commotion."

She further recalled:

"At the funeral, there were presidents, coaches of the national team at the time, such as Luís Filipe Scolari, etc. I don't remember seeing any of them. And they certainly greeted me. The pain blinded me."

Katia concluded her message by addressing those criticising her brother, saying:

"About pain, family, and real support... You will never know what it means until you go through it. If someone sends me a message criticising anything my brother does, I will block it completely — they will only do it once."

