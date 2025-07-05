Cristiano Ronaldo was noticeably absent from Diogo Jota and his brother's funeral in Gondomar, Portugal, sparking backlash from fans

Many supporters expressed disappointment, especially given Ronaldo's role as Portugal's national team captain and Jota's former teammate

While some reports suggest Ronaldo may have stayed away for personal reasons, no official explanation has been given by him or his representatives

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing backlash from football fans after he failed to attend the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, held in Gondomar on Saturday morning.

The emotional ceremony brought together family, friends, teammates, and hundreds of mourners to bid farewell to Jota, 28, and his brother Andre, 26, who tragically died in a car accident on Thursday morning.

The crash, which occurred on the A-52 highway in Spain, has left the football world in mourning, with tributes pouring in from around the globe.

Despite the overwhelming grief and widespread support for the grieving families, Ronaldo was notably absent from the funeral service.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who shared the pitch with Jota for Portugal's national team, did not join other mourners in Gondomar, sparking widespread criticism from fans.

For many supporters, Ronaldo’s absence carried extra weight, given his status as captain of the Portuguese national team and his longstanding role as a figurehead of Portuguese football.

Fans expected him to publicly honour Jota’s memory, especially during such a painful time for the nation.

While some reports suggest the Al-Nassr superstar may have opted to grieve in private or was unable to attend due to personal or professional commitments, no official statement has been released by Ronaldo or his representatives to clarify the situation.

Fans blast Ronaldo for missing Jota funeral

That silence has only fuelled frustration among some fans, who quickly took to social media to share their disappointment.

Many questioned why Portugal’s most prominent player did not make an appearance to support Jota’s family and teammates, especially after such a heartbreaking tragedy.

@speech_of_free commented:

"As the Captian of the Portugal's Men National team , it will be dissapointing if you don't show up for the Funeral of Diogo Jota ... even if personally u don't want to be there, your title should make u go ... #RIPJota

@HearthePPL said:

"I love Ronaldo he’s my GOAT forever. But I’m honestly disappointed. I feel he should have been present at Diogo Jota and André Silva’s funeral. Almost every Portuguese player was there. As captain, that responsibility matters, and he should’ve shown up."

@iambernardo_b posted:

"Ruben Neves was playing in the Club World Cup quarter-final just 13 hours ago. He then immediately took a flight from Orlando to attend the funeral of his friend Diogo Jota. 🙏❤️Buh Ronaldo is yet to attend Diogo jota funeral.. "

@_MukadasMaestro added:

"Not seeing Ronaldo pictures at Diogo Jota funeral. He’s the captain of the Portuguese National team right?:

Fans and the public continue to await confirmation or clarification, though it remains possible that the football icon chose to grieve in private.

