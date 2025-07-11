Justice Blay accused former teammates Mohammed Camara and Kwame Opoku of getting romantically involved with his girlfriends during his time at Asante Kotoko

The defensive midfielder disclosed that the situation with Camara escalated to the point of a police case after he confronted his girlfriend

Blay said he introduced his girlfriend to Opoku as a close friend, only to later discover Opoku was secretly seeing her behind his back

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has made shocking allegations against two of his former teammates, claiming they were romantically involved with his partners during his time at the club.

In an explosive interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the 32-year-old accused goalkeeper Mohammed Camara and striker Kwame Opoku of “stealing” his girlfriends at different points.

Blay, once a key player in Kotoko’s midfield, recently parted ways with the club following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, ending nearly six years of service with the Porcupine Warriors.

However, his exit seems to have been preceded by personal turmoil involving off-the-pitch conflicts with some of his teammates.

Blay accuses Mohammed Camara and Kwame Opoku

Speaking candidly during the interview, Blay claimed that Camara got involved with his girlfriend, leading to a confrontation that escalated into a police case.

“Mohammed Camara snatched my girlfriend and it even led to a police case after I confronted her,” Blay revealed.

The defensive midfielder also recounted a separate incident involving Kwame Opoku, whom he once considered a close friend.

According to Blay, he introduced his 'sugar mummy' to Opoku in good faith, only to later discover the striker had been secretly seeing her.

“I once introduced my sugar mummy to Kwame Opoku because I considered him a close friend. A few weeks later, I started having issues with her. That’s when I discovered Opoku had been secretly seeing her behind my back,” he said.

Suspicions and Fallout

Blay explained that he began to grow suspicious when his partner seemed to have detailed knowledge of internal matters within the team’s clubhouse.

“She suddenly seemed to know everything happening inside the team’s clubhouse—every move I made, she somehow already knew,” he said.

Initially, he suspected a security team member of leaking information, but the truth reportedly came out during a direct confrontation.

Kwame Opoku, who rejoined Asante Kotoko in January 2025 after three years away from the club, has yet to respond publicly to the accusations.

