Justice Blay reveals a shocking secret about his time at Asante Kotoko and a much darker culture that plagued the team

Blay drops a bombshell as he accuses his former teammates, Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara of betraying him in the worst way possible

The ex-Medeama player now faces mounting backlash from fans, former teammates after his explosive interview

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has found himself embroiled in controversy after an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Pure FM on Friday, July 11, 2025.

During the conversation, Blay made a series of shocking admissions, including his history of drinking while at the club and the claim that his teammates, Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara, stole his girlfriends.

Pictured: Justice Blay. Image credit: AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

These revelations have stirred public debate, with many questioning the former Medeama midfielder's motives for speaking out.

While it is understandable that players have personal grievances, his comments have done more harm than good to his own reputation and the larger Asante Kotoko family.

Here are five reasons why Justice Blay has damaged his image through his recent comments.

1. Blay has damaged his personal reputation

One of the most immediate consequences of Blay's revelations is the tarnishing of his personal reputation. The admission that he drank alcohol while at Kotoko and was part of a larger drinking culture in the team undermines his image as a professional athlete.

Football players are expected to serve as role models for younger generations, and such admissions paint Blay as someone who lacked the discipline and focus needed to succeed at the highest level.

Justice Blay trains during Asante Kotoko's trip to the USA in October 2024. Image credit: AsanteKotoko_SC

Source: Twitter

Blay’s choice to speak about the issues publicly might be seen as an attempt to excuse his own actions, rather than take responsibility for any shortcomings in his professional life.

Moreover, Blay’s association with a drinking culture within a professional football club could also negatively affect his career prospects.

Potential future employers or sponsors may shy away from associating with someone who has publicly linked himself to such behavior, especially when he himself highlights the lack of professionalism in the team during his time there.

2. Blay implicates former Kotoko teammates

Blay’s comments about his former teammates, Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara, taking his girlfriends is also unnecessary.

He has further alienated himself from his colleagues and made it more difficult for him to rebuild any meaningful relationships with them in the future.

Football is often about unity and teamwork, and airing such grievances in the public domain can harm professional relationships that have taken years to build.

Blay’s comments have the tendency of creating a negative perception about Kwame Poku and Mohammed Camara in the minds of Kotoko fans.

3. Lack of professionalism

The former Kotoko captain's decision to air personal grievances in a public forum rather than dealing with them privately reflects a lack of professionalism.

In sports, especially in top-tier football, it’s expected that players handle internal conflicts behind closed doors, whether that involves issues with teammates or club management.

By choosing to go public with his frustrations, Blay has set a poor example for aspiring players who might think it is acceptable to share private issues on public platforms.

Moreover, these comments paint a picture of a player who could not manage his personal problems in a constructive manner, further undermining his professional credibility.

Football clubs expect their players to maintain a certain level of maturity and discipline, especially when dealing with off-the-field issues, and this misguided words from Blay might haunt him in the future.

4. Undermining the reputation of Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko is one of the most prestigious football clubs in Ghana, with a rich history and passionate fan base.

Blay’s comments now cast the club in a negative light, painting it as a place of internal strife, excessive drinking, and unsavory personal relationships involving players.

While Blay’s experiences are his own, sharing them in such a public manner could have a lasting impact on the club’s image.

The club’s management and players may now be faced with unnecessary scrutiny due to Blay’s revelations, which could affect the atmosphere around Kotoko, making it more difficult to move forward and focus on team building and success.

5. Potential impact on Blay's career opportunities

Justice Blay’s career post-Kotoko may also be at risk due to the fallout from this interview. Clubs, both in Ghana and abroad, will likely be hesitant to bring a player into their fold who has aired personal grievances in such a public way.

Few football clubs want to work with a player who may cause division within the squad or create unnecessary distractions off the field.

Furthermore, Blay may also alienate potential sponsors or brands who might not want to be associated with a player whose public persona is riddled with controversy.

Sponsorship deals are an important part of an athlete’s career, and players must ensure they maintain a professional image if they wish to attract such opportunities.

Justice Blay accuses Camara and Kwame Poku

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Justice Blay's serious allegations against his former Asante Kotoko teammates, goalkeeper Mohammed Camara and striker Kwame Poku.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh