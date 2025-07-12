A Ghanaian lady left her abusive love relationship but her former boyfriend was not happy with the situation and decided to make the lady's life miserable

Victor Antwi burned his former girlfriend's house together with almost 200 structures that were close by

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Victor Antwi, a Ghanaian man, has rendered hundreds of innocent people homeless after he set their houses ablaze because his girlfriend, who lives in the neighbourhood, had left him.

The broken-hearted man set fire to the wooden structures at Ahodwo in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

In a video on Facebook, it was recounted that Victor Antwi dated Gladys Safoa. The lady, however, was not happy with the relationship since it was filled with threats and verbal abuse.

Gladys Safoa, who also lives at Ahodwo, quit the relationship. However, Victor Antwi was not happy and threatened Gladys Safoa.

One night, when most men in the neighbourhood were watching football, Victor Antwi took advantage and set the community on fire.

According to reports, Victor intended to burn only the house where Gladys lives. But because the place is filled with wooden structures, the fire travelled quickly, thereby rendering about 200 people homeless in the process.

Upon realising the gravity of the fire, Victor fled to avoid arrest. The Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene and doused the fire.

The incident has since been reported to the police.

Ghanaians condemn violent, broken-hearted man

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Kofi TV on Facebook. Read them below:

Suraj Intobraket said:

“The interesting part is I passed that level of broken heart, so I don’t think brokenhearted is a serious thing in my life.”

Sina Siaka wrote:

“Broken heart 💔 extra pro max 💔 Victor whyyy.”

Adu Acheampong wrote:

“Oh! Some of us feel like becoming somebody in future so that our ex will see us and regret is the best.”

Lawdisticks Lordlaws said:

“Love is sweet and good when you get the right life partner, but very suicidal when you find yourself in the wrong person's arms.”

Armstrong Yeboah wrote:

“The brotherhood has rejected you, bro. But these ladies today dey cause, I can imagine bro has paid ooo. Bro must know the number 8 code. The 8 code of brotherhood stated that you don't have to pay more than 200gh.”

Kingtosh Asante said:

“Now, the majority of ladies date anything holding money, so the whole community is going to sleep in darkness, this is love you in darkness 💕💥😘😬😍🙄🤣.”

Eteve Etoeve Mawuli wrote:

“Having 8 of him can cause havoc to the world oooo 🙄🙄🙄😂😂🏃.”

Kwabena Nsemfuu said:

“I can't even stop laughing. So, why is he running now?”

O-Two O-Two wote:

“Imagine he get 30 billion at the bank, he will not be thinking about broken heart saf.”

Michael Newton Okyere said:

“The entire country will wake up one day and realise one broken-hearted person has sold the country for galamsey.”

