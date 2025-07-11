Crystal Palace’s long-awaited return to European football takes an unexpected turn as their Europa League dreams are shattered

Another Premier League team now steps in to claim the coveted spot ahead of the 2025/26 Europa League campaign

Crystal Palace still holds hope through an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite the massive setback

UEFA has confirmed that Crystal Palace will be relegated from the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League to the UEFA Conference League in a surprising decision that has left Premier League fans buzzing.

The news comes as part of a complex situation involving ownership regulations that have rocked the Premier League club.

Steve Parish, co-owner and chairman of Crystal Palace celebrates with the FA Cup trophy on May 26, 2025 in London after they defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup Final. Image credit: Alex Broadway

Source: Getty Images

With their spot in Europe now hanging in the balance, Palace will have to shift their focus to the upcoming Conference League, where they will face different challenges than those in the prestigious Europa League.

Nottingham Forest to play in the Europea League

According to Inside World Football, Nottingham Forest will now take Crystal Palace’s place in the Europa League next season.

The Premier League side, which narrowly missed out on European competition last season, will have a chance to test themselves against some of Europe’s best teams in the second-tier continental competition.

Crystal Palace’s European dreams shattered

Crystal Palace’s hopes of competing in the Europa League next season were dashed by this recent UEFA ruling. The club had long been in the hunt for a European place, earning their spot after defeating Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final.

Steve Parish Crystal Palace co owner holds aloft the FA Cup Trophy along with Dean Henderson, Eberechi Eze during the team's Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025. Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Palace will still compete in the continent’s third-tier competition, the Conference League, which offers clubs a pathway to the more prestigious tournaments, although it’s a far cry from the glamour and prestige of the Europa League.

Will Crystal Palace appeal the UEFA decision at CAS?

According to Football365, the club retains the option to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a route that could see their situation reviewed and potentially reversed.

If successful, Crystal Palace would be restored to their original Europa League spot for the 2025/26 season, offering them another opportunity to compete in Europe’s second-best competition.

For now, though, the club must prepare for life in the Conference League, but this decision represent a devastating reverse for the Premier League outfit.

Why has UEFA removed Crystal Palace from the Europa League?

UEFA has kicked out Crystal Palace from the 2025/26 Europa League due to a reported violation of UEFA’s regulations regarding multi-club ownership.

UEFA's strict rules prohibit the same individual or group from holding stakes in multiple clubs competing in the same European competition.

Despite efforts to resolve the issue, including a sale of shares in Crystal Palace to American investor Woody Johnson, the breach was deemed to have occurred before the UEFA deadline.

As a result, Crystal Palace’s participation in the Europa League was rejected, and the club was relegated to the Conference League.

This decision has sparked a significant debate about UEFA's ownership rules and their impact on the European competition landscape.

