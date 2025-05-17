As Crystal Palace prepare to face Manchester City in what promises to be a thrilling FA Cup Final at Wembley, two unlikely forecasters may have already decided the outcome.

Over on a farm in North Wales, clairvoyant calves Mystic Moo and Psychic Soo have once again taken up their unusual role of predicting match results — and all it takes is a pair of food buckets.

The now-viral TikTok video shows the two calves presented with identical buckets of cake, one marked with Manchester City’s logo and the other with Crystal Palace’s.

Mystic Moo, the more hesitant of the duo, initially approaches City’s bucket and appears ready to make his choice.

However, distracted by a chorus of moos from fellow calves, he pauses, sniffs, and backs away without taking a bite.

A brief glance at Palace’s bucket suggests some level of consideration, but ultimately, he retreats to his pen without making a firm prediction.

Enter Psychic Soo, called in for a second opinion. Without a moment’s hesitation, she strides toward City’s bucket and confidently devours the contents — leaving little doubt about where her loyalties lie.

While Mystic Moo previously made headlines for incorrectly predicting a Liverpool victory in the Carabao Cup using space hoppers, the farmer insists Moo is still learning.

“It was his first rodeo,” he said. “There was a lot of pressure. But with Psychic Soo backing him up this time, it’s clear he just needs a little confidence boost.”

The FA Cup Final is set to be intense. Crystal Palace are chasing a historic first major trophy in the club’s 119-year existence, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City hope to avoid ending the season without silverware — something they haven’t done since 2016–17.

City enter the match as favourites, but Palace have momentum on their side after their emphatic 3-0 semi-final win over Aston Villa.

Whether or not Mystic Moo and Psychic Soo are right, football fans won’t have to wait long to find out. But for now, the calves have spoken — and they’re tipping City to lift the trophy.

