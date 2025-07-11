The grieving widow of Liverpool hero Diogo Jota, Rute Cardoso, paid a visit to the sea of floral tributes that have amassed outside Anfield on Friday.

The 28-year-old Portuguese forward and his brother Andre Silva, 25, tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain last week.

Liverpool's squad, led by manager Arne Slot, also took time to honour their fallen team-mate, each laying a single rose amidst the flowers in a touching act of remembrance.

Key players including Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo, along with Slot, paid their respects at Anfield, where fans continue to grieve the loss of the beloved player, reports the Mirror. Jota's partner and mum of his three children travelled to see the outpouring of love for her late husband.

Liverpool confirmed on Friday that their match against Preston North End will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, marking the first game since Jota's untimely passing. The match will be broadcast live on ITV 1.

In a statement, the Reds announced: "Ahead of the 3pm BST kick-off, there will be a rendition of LFC anthem You'll Never Walk Alone and the home club will lay a wreath alongside the away supporters."

"A minute's silence will be observed in Diogo and Andre's memory and digital tributes will be displayed on the screen and across pitchside LEDs. Both sets of players will wear black armbands. Preston have also created a commemorative edition of the matchday programme that features written tributes to Diogo and Andre."

The Liverpool ace and his younger sibling were returning from Portugal, where Jota had just tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart. The Reds' striker was grounded due to a minor lung surgery.

Following the heartbreaking event, the brothers were laid to rest in a ceremony in Gondomar, Portugal on Saturday morning. A flood of tributes have since been left at both Anfield and Molineux, the home ground of Wolverhampton Wanderers where he played from 2017 to 2020.

Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan, along with other club executives, visited the memorial site to honour Jota, described as an "incredible footballer and really good person".

In a chat with LFC TV, Hogan expressed: "First, I would just say that obviously we're here today – and so many people have been here before – to just offer condolences and thoughts and prayers for Diogo and for Andre, and most importantly for their family.

"It has only been a couple of days but, as we all know, it has been just absolutely devastating. We're a club in mourning. We have all been completely shocked by the situation and, again, can only think of what this has meant to their family."

