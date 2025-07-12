Chelsea captain Reece James has issued a bold warning to PSG ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final

He made it clear that the Blues won't be pushovers when they face off in the much-anticipated showdown

PSG enters Sunday’s clash at the MetLife Stadium as clear favourites; James believes Chelsea are ready to defy the odds

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reece James is brimming with confidence as Chelsea gears up to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13.

While the football world has already labelled PSG as overwhelming favourites, James made it clear that the Blues aren’t just showing up to make up the numbers.

Reece James has sent out a bold message to PSG ahead of the Club World Cup final on July 13, 2025. Photos by Patrick Smith - FIFA, Juan Mabromata, and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reece James warns PSG ahead of Club World Cup final

"To be honest, I don't care that everyone is bigging up our opposition. We're preparing right and we're going there to win," he said defiantly, per Goal.

"PSG are amazing, and we're expecting a tough game, but we also have an amazing team, and we're going to surprise a lot of people."

The England international is banking on Chelsea’s preparation and tactical insight to give them the edge.

"I've been in many finals before where we were favourites and we didn't come out on top," he added.

"I'm sure the analyst team we have will be looking at the games where PSG haven't done so well, and we'll try and adapt to that."

Reece James celebrates with teammate Tosin Adarabioyo after Chelsea edged Fluminense in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on July 08, 2025. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

PSG’s ruthless run to the Club World Cup final

While James remains defiant, PSG has looked untouchable all season.

Under the guidance of Luis Enrique, the French champions have swept through every competition they've entered.

They capped off their Champions League campaign with a stunning 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the final. That same ruthless form has continued in the Club World Cup.

The Parisians netted ten goals on their way to the final, thrashing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 4-0, grinding out a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich, and humbling Real Madrid 4-0 in a commanding semi-final performance.

Chelsea’s steady climb under Enzo Maresca and route to the final

While PSG has lit up the scoreboard and stolen headlines, Chelsea has been quietly rebuilding under new manager Enzo Maresca.

After a rocky start to the 2024/25 campaign, the Blues finished the Premier League season strongly, losing just once in their final ten matches to secure a Champions League return.

Chelsea's form carried over into Europe, where they emphatically won the UEFA Conference League, coming from behind to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the final, per Sky Sports.

Their road to the Club World Cup final has been anything but smooth, but they’ve managed to win every match, except for a 3-1 stumble against Brazilian side Flamengo.

Unlike PSG, who have dazzled with flair and high scores, Chelsea’s journey has been more calculated, grounded in discipline and resilience.

As both clubs prepare for Sunday’s showdown, one thing is clear: Reece James and his teammates are not buying into the underdog narrative.

Supercomputer backs PSG to beat Chelsea

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the result of the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG.

Given their current dominance and wealth of talent, PSG are seen as the team to beat heading into the showdown.

According to the forecast, the French heavyweights are favoured to triumph over Chelsea in Sunday’s final.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh