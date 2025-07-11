Mohammed Kudus has joined Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United in a deal worth around £55 million

The Ghanaian must overcome 5 key hurdles at his new club if he is to shine again in the Premier League

Kudus recorded ordinary figures in terms of goals and assists in the 2024/25 season at West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus' move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United, confirmed on Thursday, July 10, 2025, for a reported £55 million, marks an exciting new chapter in the Ghanaian's career.

The 24-year-old looks to make his mark at Tottenham Hotspur after impressing at Ajax and West Ham, where he shone with his versatility and creativity.

However, while Kudus’ arrival at Spurs is filled with optimism, it’s clear that the Nima-born talent will face some significant challenges as he seeks to fulfill his potential in north London.

Here are four of the biggest obstacles facing him.

1. Kudus under pressure to match stellar 2023/24 season

One of the most immediate challenges Kudus will face is the pressure to replicate or even exceed his sensational form from the 2023/24 season.

According to Transfermarkt, he scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 matches across all competitions playing for Ajax and West Ham.

Those figures are no small feat, and for a player still early in his career, they represent an incredible personal achievement.

However, the expectations are now even higher at Tottenham, a club that has set its sights on competing for top honors both domestically and in Europe.

Spurs are set to compete in the Champions League next season as they aim to do better than their 17th EPL finish last term. The key question for Kudus will be whether he can maintain this level of output in these major competitions in the upcoming season.

No doubt, the Ghanaian's ability to consistently contribute with goals and assists will be under the microscope. The pressure to match or better his previous statistics is immense, and any dip in form could quickly lead to criticism, particularly from Spurs’ demanding fanbase.

2. Adapting to a new system under Thomas Frank

Kudus must adapt to new surroundings as well as fitting into manager Thomas Frank's ideologies.

According to the Standard, Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou on June 12 of this year, is known for his attacking style of play, marked by high pressing, fluid ball movement, and quick transitions.

Kudus will need to integrate seamlessly into this tactical system of the former Brentford head coach.

At Ajax and West Ham, Kudus enjoyed a relatively free role, operating in a variety of positions across the attacking midfield and forward lines.

However, Thomas Frank's structured attacking philosophy may require Kudus to be more disciplined in his positioning and decision-making.

The Ghanaian playmaker must also work on his defensive contributions, as Frank demands his players to press high and recover possession swiftly.

3. Kudus must fight for a starting place at Spurs

Tottenham boasts a wealth of attacking talent, and Kudus will face stiff competition for a spot in the starting XI. The fact that Spurs coughed up £55 million for his signature does not guarantee him a starting place week in, week out.

Son Heung-min, Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski are already established first-team players, all capable of playing in similar positions to Kudus.

With the added pressure of competing for these attacking berths, the former Ajax star will need to quickly prove that he deserves to be a regular starter.

If Kudus wants to secure regular playing time, he will need to impress in training and make an immediate impact whenever given the opportunity on the pitch.

4. Kudus must deal with EPL's intensity

Arguably, the biggest challenge awaiting Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham Hotspur is adjusting to the relentless intensity of the Premier League.

While Kudus proved himself in the Eredivisie and in his debut Premier League season with West Ham, Spurs’ ambitions mean he will be playing in higher-stakes matches, especially the big-six Premier League encounters.

It was pretty much obvious Mohammed Kudus failed to match the intensity of one of the world’s most competitive leagues during the 2024/25 PL campaign., scoring just 5 goals and 4 assists.

With the euphoria surrounding Kudus' move to Tottenham, it’s clear that once the Black Stars maestro takes the field, he’ll need to give nothing less than his very best. This is non-debatable.

5 ways Mohammed Kudus can shine at Tottenham

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the five major areas Mohammed Kudus needs to improve to succeed at Tottenham Hotspur under manager Thomas Frank.

The former Right to Dream academy player lacked consistency during the previous season at West Ham United while his firepower drastically reduced.

