The stage is set for a thrilling 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain go head-to-head at the MetLife Stadium

Anticipation is building as a supercomputer has weighed in on the likely outcome of the clash between the two European heavyweights

PSG enter the final as favourites but they will face a stern test against a determined Chelsea side that has exceeded expectations throughout the tournament

Opta’s supercomputer has forecast the outcome of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, where Chelsea will take on Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, July 13.

The two European giants will battle for world supremacy, with PSG aiming to cap off a stellar year and Chelsea looking to make history.

The final showdown will take place in New Jersey, following Chelsea’s victories over two Brazilian clubs and PSG’s dominant wins against heavyweight opponents.

Chelsea vs PSG is slated for Sunday, July 13, as the world awaits the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions

How have PSG performed at the Club World Cup?

Paris Saint-Germain have lived up to their billing as the world’s best club side, entering the Club World Cup on the back of a historic 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

The French giants arrived in the United States as heavy favourites—and have largely justified the hype.

They opened their campaign in dominant fashion, cruising past Atlético Madrid with a stunning 4-0 win. A minor stumble came in the form of a 1-0 loss to Brazilian side Botafogo, but since that unexpected result, PSG have bounced back emphatically. They’ve won four straight matches without conceding a single goal.

The knockout stages saw them overpower Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, followed by a sensational 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in the semi-final. Luis Enrique’s men are now just one step away from capping off a phenomenal season with another major title.

How did Chelsea reach the FIFA Club World Cup final?

Unlike PSG, Chelsea weren’t seen as front-runners for the Club World Cup crown. But the Blues have shown resilience and determination under manager Enzo Maresca to reach the final.

After a strong opening win, Chelsea were stunned by Flamengo in their second group game. However, they responded well and advanced to the knockout phase.

There, they beat Portuguese side Benfica before overcoming Palmeiras and Fluminense to book their place in the final.

While their path has arguably been more favourable, featuring just one European opponent, the Blues are now 90 minutes away from lifting another international trophy. But PSG will be their toughest test yet.

Supercomputer predicts PSG vs Chelsea

With their formidable form and star-studded squad, PSG are widely regarded as the most dangerous team in the world right now.

Opta’s supercomputer backs the French giants to beat Chelsea in Sunday’s final, giving the Parisians a 64.42% chance of victory.

Chelsea’s performances have been impressive, but the final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will require them to hit another level. PSG, battle-hardened and full of momentum, stand in their way of glory.

