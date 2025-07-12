Chelsea have suddenly found rhythm under new boss Enzo Maresca after an underwhelming previous season under Mauricio Pochettino

Malo Gusto has shared a pointed remark about Chelsea’s evolution as he aimed a subtle shade at his former manager

Chelsea are looking to make history by winning the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea prepare for their high-stakes clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final and full-back Malo Gusto has opened up about the shift in mentality and tactics under new manager Enzo Maresca.

While not naming names directly, the French defender appeared to contrast the current regime with that of former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, highlighting what he sees as key improvements that have helped Chelsea thrive this season.

Pictured: Ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and Malo Gusto. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea are flourishing under Enzo Maresca

Appointed after Pochettino’s departure at the end of the 2023–24 season, Enzo Maresca has had an immediate impact on Chelsea’s playing style and results.

The Italian tactician, known for his detailed, possession-based philosophy, has guided the West London club to a Europa Conference League title and now to the Club World Cup final in the United States.

Maresca’s emphasis on structure, technical precision, and pressing has brought a more defined identity to a Chelsea side that, under Pochettino, often appeared inconsistent despite flashes of promise.

Players have responded well to his approach, with Gusto becoming a key figure in the defensive setup.

Head coach of Chelsea FC, Enzo Maresca, and Gusto Malo during Chelsea vs. Palmeira at FIFA CWC on July 4, 2025. Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Malo Gusto’s breakthrough year

The 2024–25 campaign has seen Malo Gusto step into a prominent role at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old right-back has delivered consistently solid performances, both in domestic competitions and on the European stage.

His pace, defensive awareness, and attacking contributions have been instrumental in Chelsea's progression, particularly during their successful Europa Conference League run.

According to GOAL, Gusto has featured in every game in the Club World Cup, helping the Blues navigate past tough opponents to secure a place in Sunday’s final against PSG at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

His steady rise has not gone unnoticed on the international stage either, with Bayern Munich reportedly monitoring the defender ahead of a potential summer move.

Will Malo Gusto join Bayern Munich?

German publication BILD recently reported that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keen on bringing Gusto to Bavaria. While no official approach has been made to Chelsea, the interest is a sign of the defender’s growing reputation across Europe.

With Chelsea’s squad depth already under review following their return to European competition success, the club may face difficult decisions this summer.

Gusto aims subtle dig at Mauricio Pochettino

Speaking ahead of the final, Gusto made comments that appeared to underline his preference for the current managerial setup over last season’s.

Without directly criticizing Pochettino, he noted a clear evolution in the team's playing style and strategic approach.

According to GOAL, Gusto believes Chelsea are definitely not the same as last season (2023/24 under Mauricio Pochettino) when asked about Maresca’s influence.

The reliable Chelsea defender says Maresca's details, structure, focus on tactics are on another level while adding that the former Leicester City boss is a top coach, and that he is the reason the Blues are in the Club World Cup final.

