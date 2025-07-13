What started as a relaxing evening out to enjoy top-tier football quickly turned into a humbling moment for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The former vice president, known for his cheerful demeanour and love for the sport, made headlines after his pre-match prediction for the FIFA Club World Cup final didn’t age well.

Bawumia’s bold PSG prediction backfires

Dr. Bawumia, who had earlier arrived at the bustling Honeysuckle pub in East Legon to join fans for the grand showdown between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, had confidently backed the French champions to emerge victorious.

“I expect high-quality football, but it looks like a win for PSG,” he said with his trademark chuckle, just before kickoff.

Unfortunately for the 2024 NPP flagbearer, his expectations were dashed rather quickly.

Chelsea smash PSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea exploded out of the gates at the MetLife Stadium, putting three goals past the Parisians before halftime.

Cole Palmer, in sparkling form, delivered a performance to remember, scoring twice and assisting Joao Pedro for a stylish third.

PSG, the pre-tournament favourites, were left shell-shocked, unable to replicate the dominance they had shown in earlier rounds where they had dispatched Inter Miami, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid with ease.

Dr Bawumia 'runs away' after his prediction backfires

Even before the final whistle was blown and the result became clear, footage emerged of Dr. Bawumia making his way out of the pub. With good humour, he accepted the outcome.

When approached by someone filming, he first tried to rally one last time with his party tagline, “It is possible”, in a cheeky nod to his earlier PSG prediction.

But quickly admitting defeat, he confessed, “It is not possible for PSG to come back.”

Before getting into his vehicle, he added with grace, “Chelsea has played much better so far, so the best team is winning right now.”

Fans react to video of Dr Bawumia exiting after prediction backfires

Unsurprisingly, football fans online jumped at the opportunity to throw some playful jabs at the former vice president. Here’s how some reacted on X:

@HyperGist_ poked fun:

"Bad luck bite am. He dey spread am everywhere 😂"

@NanaCwesi with a political twist:

"Just as he quickly conceded defeat during the 2024 election. Vhim."

@GabbySirh added:

"He go do wrong prediction now he Dey run 😂😂"

@Dawson_Blaud recalled:

"Bawumia is always conceding defeat 😭😭😂😂 Remember how he came out to announce JDM as the winner before EC did? 😭😂"

Chelsea make history after smashing PSG

Beyond the political humour, the night belonged to Chelsea.

The London side added another chapter to their illustrious history by winning the Club World Cup for the second time, having first lifted the trophy in 2021.

More importantly, they now go down in the record books as the inaugural champions of the expanded edition of the global tournament, a feat made even sweeter by the calibre of teams they had to outplay.

Despite PSG’s second-half surge, they never truly looked like turning things around.

For Enzo Maresca and his players, it was a night to remember—one where predictions didn’t matter, but performance did.

