Kudus shocked everyone with his decision to stay in the Premier League while Saudi clubs rolled out the red carpet with mega offers

Mohammed Kudus' form took a nosedive after a breakout 2023/24 season as he scored only 5 goals last season for West Ham

Ghanaian legend Dan Owusu has no doubts Kudus will survive and thrive at Tottenham Hotspur

Ghanaian football legend Dan Owusu has thrown his full support behind Mohammed Kudus following the midfielder's high-profile move from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kudus signed a six-year deal with Spurs on July 10, 2025, in what many see as a major career-defining moment for the 24-year-old Ghanaian star.

Dan Owusu salutes Mohammed Kudus' move to Tottenham Hotspur. Image credit: SpursOfficial

Source: Getty Images

Owusu, one of the most respected voices in Ghanaian football, praised the decision as a bold and intelligent one, emphasizing Kudus' choice to remain in a top European league rather than chase money in less competitive territories.

Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur

According to Dan Owusu, who spoke exclusively to Gariba Raubil of YEN.com.gh, Kudus' move to Tottenham represents more than just a change of clubs, it’s a statement of intent.

“Kudus has made an excellent choice. He did not follow the money. Many Saudi clubs were reportedly offering him big money, but he chose to stay in the English Premier League, which is the most competitive league in the world. That tells you everything about his ambition.”

According to Football Talk, Tottenham are also looking to add Nigeria's Ademola Lokkman to Thomas Frank's squad after securing the signature of Kudus, who reportedly had lucrative offers from top clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, the former Ajax man chose to continue his development in England. For Owusu, who won the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot three times in a row, this shows a maturity and hunger for growth that sets Kudus apart from many of his peers.

Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: SpursOfficial

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Kudus at West Ham

Kudus' time at West Ham United was a tale of two seasons. After joining the Hammers in 2023 from Ajax, he hit the ground running.

According to Transfermarkt, in the 2023/24 season, Kudus made headlines across England with a blistering 18-goal, 10-assist campaign.

His ability to glide past defenders, score from distance, and link up play in tight spaces made him one of the standout performers of the season.

However, the 2024/25 campaign saw a noticeable dip in form. Kudus managed just 5 goals and 4 assists in all competitions—a sharp contrast from his debut season.

While critics speculated about fatigue, tactical changes, or even dressing room discontent, Dan Owusu believes that such dips are part of the natural cycle of a young player’s growth.

“It happens. Every player goes through ups and downs,” Owusu said. “But what matters is how you respond. And I think Kudus has responded in the right way—by seeking a new challenge and a bigger platform.”

At Tottenham, Kudus will have to prove himself all over again, but the stage is arguably larger and the expectations higher.

Spurs, who narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, are eager to bolster their squad with quality players capable of delivering consistency and flair. Kudus fits that mold.

Fans and pundits alike are already speculating about where manager Thomas Frank will deploy Kudus. Will he be used as a central attacking midfielder, a winger, or perhaps even a false nine?

Wherever he plays, Owusu believes Kudus must rediscover his goal-scoring instincts and attacking edge.

“Kudus has everything—skill, pace, vision. But at Spurs, he needs to increase his firepower again. That’s what will make him indispensable to the team and keep him in the spotlight.”

Beyond club football, Kudus remains a central figure for the Ghana national team. His performances in Europe have inspired a new generation of Ghanaian talent and elevated the country's presence on the global stage.

Owusu, who himself was once a star for the Black Stars, sees Kudus as a potential future leader for both club and country.

“He is a shining example to young Ghanaian footballers. He’s showing them that talent is important, but so are discipline, ambition, and the right decisions. He didn’t take the easy route.”

Now, all eyes will be on Mohammed Kudus ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Tottenham fans hope he can rekindle the form that made him one of the most exciting players in Europe just a year ago.

